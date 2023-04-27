Home » Direct hit丨Conflicts continue and people in Khartoum, Sudan are forced to flee – yqqlm
World

Direct hit丨Conflicts continue and people in Khartoum, Sudan are forced to flee – yqqlm

by admin
Direct hit丨Conflicts continue and people in Khartoum, Sudan are forced to flee – yqqlm

Direct hit丨Conflicts continue in Khartoum, Sudan, and people are forced to flee

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-26 13:08

CCTV news client reported that the armed conflict in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, is still going on, many infrastructures have been damaged, and the basic life of residents has been seriously affected. On the 25th, Mumin Maki, a reporter from China Central Radio and Television, said that he and his family had left one of the most serious areas of the conflict – the Khartoum Bahri area.

Main station reporter Mu Min Maji: My situation is very bad. The conflict happened right in front of my house. The situation is very difficult. The neighborhood where I live is full of shells and stray bullets, many houses have been damaged by these stray bullets, the Bahri area where I live is about 2 kilometers from the General Command of the Armed Forces, and because of this situation, I had to flee from my home to En Northern Tuman region. Now I’m doing well, I have water, electricity, internet and I haven’t experienced the conflicts that happened in Khartoum’s Bahri area and its northern neighborhoods.

See also  Scandal over statements by Modi's party spokesman regarding the age of Muhammad's wife. The controversy spreads to neighboring countries.

You may also like

No more violence against women and health workers,...

Udinese – Tomorrow we take the field /...

Latin America: A new highway threatens indigenous communities

Anastasija Ražnatović pregnant | Fun

Udinese market – Brenner has arrived / What...

MERLO GROUP / The latest product news on...

Children on the street in Novi Sad paint...

A court in the Brazilian state of Espírito...

The car catches fire, 84-year-old dragged out of...

Ukraine, latest news. Xi hears from Zelensky, soon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy