Direct hit丨Conflicts continue and people in Khartoum, Sudan are forced to flee – yqqlm

Conflicts continue in Khartoum, Sudan, and people are forced to flee

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-26 13:08

CCTV news client reported that the armed conflict in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, is still going on, many infrastructures have been damaged, and the basic life of residents has been seriously affected. On the 25th, Mumin Maki, a reporter from China Central Radio and Television, said that he and his family had left one of the most serious areas of the conflict – the Khartoum Bahri area.

Main station reporter Mu Min Maji: My situation is very bad. The conflict happened right in front of my house. The situation is very difficult. The neighborhood where I live is full of shells and stray bullets, many houses have been damaged by these stray bullets, the Bahri area where I live is about 2 kilometers from the General Command of the Armed Forces, and because of this situation, I had to flee from my home to En Northern Tuman region. Now I’m doing well, I have water, electricity, internet and I haven’t experienced the conflicts that happened in Khartoum’s Bahri area and its northern neighborhoods.