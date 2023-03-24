BACKA TOPOLA (SERBIA) – Penultimate test beforeEuropean of June for theItalia Under 21 that today (Friday 24 March, 6 pm) will face Serbia in a friendly in Backa Topola. The big date in Romania and Georgia is approaching and the Azzurrini will have this match and the one on Monday (March 27) available in Reggio Calabria against Ukraine to persuade coach Paolo Nicolato to put them in list of 23 which will leave for Cluj, home of the three races of group against Norway, Switzerland and France. Below the direct of the match against Serbia…

It ends here: Serbia-Italy 0-2. Great test for the Under 21s

Backa Topola’s friendly ends: excellent test for Nicolato’s Italy which dominates Serbia far and wide. He decides a brace in the second half of Mulattieri.

90′ – Parisi still dangerous, three minutes of recovery

Parisi came close to scoring again with his left foot, which went off on the outside of the net. The indication of recovery arrives: we will still play for 3 minutes.

85′ – Serbia’s golden motorbike: Nicolato changes the goalkeeper

Serbia shakes up in the last minutes of the game and tries to raise the center of gravity to close at least in attack.

Nicolato sends Sorrentino onto the field for Caprile, an absolute debut in the Under 21s also for the goalkeeper.

80′ – Last glimpse of the match: Parisi nearly scores

Ten minutes to go and no contest at the TSC Arena, with Serbia giving up. Beautiful maneuver by Italy, which with Parisi still urges Stankovic.

78′ – Catwalk for Baldanzi: inside Colombo

Nicolato recalls Baldanzi to the bench, protagonist of a sparkling debut in Under 21: inside Colombo.

75′ – Serbia does not react, Italy close to the trio

Serbia does not react to the double and remains very low, Italy turning the ball in search of the right space. Yellow card for Rogan, on the subsequent punishment Esposito sends to the side of nothing.

70′ – It rains in the wet at Serbia: Petkovic also ko

It’s not an evening for the Serbs, who after doubling also collect the second muscle injury of the match: Petkovic raises the white flag, inside Durasovic.

67′ – Mulattieri again to double the blue!

Double Italy! Zanoli inside from the right, Mulattieri this time in splits finds a brace and doubles!

63′ – Try to change the inertia Stevanovic

Serbian coach Stevanovic realizes his team’s suffering and makes a double substitution: out Lucic and Nikola Stankovic, in Mituljikic e Knezevic.

60′ – Third substitution for Nicolato

Another substitution arrives from coach Nicolato, who sends Oristanio onto the field and calls Zapelli back to the bench. Italy remains the owner of the field, Serbia is always passive.

55′ – Italy close to doubling: Carboni’s goal

Immediately close to doubling the Azzurri with Carboni’s great header hitting the crossbar with Stankovic out!

53′ – Italy unlocks it! Goal from Mulettieri!

The well-deserved advantage of the Azzurri arrives with Muleteers who on the development of Esposito’s corner, at the far post, heads in behind Stankovic, surprised by Carboni’s deflection which extends the trajectory!

50′ – Inside Zanoli and Parisi. A change also in Serbia

The first substitution of coach Nicolato is the entry of Zanoli in place of Gallo, Pierozzi also out for Parisi. In Serbia there is Vasiljevic for Miladinovic.

46′ – It starts again at the TSC Arena for the second half

Teams back on the field for the second half: Serbia and Italy restart from 0-0 in the first 45 minutes. First changes to views for Nicolato.

The first half ends: beautiful Italy, only the goal is missing

A good first half ends for Italy, the regret is that despite a marked dominance they didn’t get to the goal. Serbia passive and clinging to a Filip Stankovic who proves to be a goalkeeper with good prospects.

45′ – Three minutes of added time

The first half will end in the 48th minute, with three minutes of added time assigned.

42′ – Suspicious intervention on Pierozzi

Recalama Italy for an entrance to the limit of the regulation in the area on the slippery Pierozzi from Mars of Micic, who is also the first injured of the match: muscle problem for the Serbian, who gives way to Ergelas.

38′ – Up until now, Italy has 64% of ball possession

The data on ball possession says Italy at 64% testifying to the dominance of Nicolato’s team. In the meantime, however, Serbia’s first conclusion arrived, with a nice header from Ratkov, who found an attentive Caprile.

32′ – Another great chance Italy failed

Great cut by Pierozzi, the most lively together with Baldanzi, who serves Mulattieri in a split, closed a step away from the goal by Duric, in the second providential save.

27′ – Mladinovic gets the first yellow card of the match

Mladinovic’s clearly late entry on Esposito, Mr. Minakovic extracts the first yellow card of the match.

23′ – Always Baldanzi! Stankovic replies again

Incredible, fifth shot in just over twenty minutes for Baldanzi, who again with his left foot, this time powerful but central, calls Stankovic to reply!

19′ – Baldanzi is still close to scoring

The Empoli playmaker was unstoppable, creating another great goal with a large number in the area, a sure-fire finish on which defender Duric sacrificed himself with his body, also remaining bruised. Italy now in full control of the game.

10′ – Baldanzi great protagonist

Good start for Italy, driven by a Baldanzi particularly inspired, who has already tried on three occasions: the last one the most dangerous, which forced Stankovic to make a banal intervention.

1′ – The match has begun

The match started with a slight delay at “City Stadium” of Backa Topola, where the nationals Under 21 of Serbia and Italy they compete in friendly. Red-shirted hosts, the team of Nicholas in light blue.

It’s time for the national anthems

National anthems to “City Stadium” by Backa Topola before the friendly between the national teams Under 21 of Serbia and Italy. Let’s start with that of Mamelithen it will be the turn of the Serbian one.

The official formations

SERBIA (4-2-3-1): F. Stankovic; Rogan, Drezgevic, Duric, Petkovic; Mladinovic, N. Stankovic; Micic, Lucic, Mitrovic; Raktov. Ct: Gran Stevanovic

ITALIA (3-5-2): Caprile; Carboni, Viti, Ruggeri; Pierozzi, Zapelli, Esposito, Casadei, Gallo; Baldanzi, Mulattieri. Ct: Paolo Nicolato

All ready at the ‘Gradski Stadion’

All ready at ‘City Stadium’ di Backa Topola for the friendly between the Under 21 national teams of Serbia and Italy.

First call for five Azzurrini

Prima Under 21 call-up for defenders Diego Coppola and Niccolo Pierozziwithout forgetting Bruno Zapelli (talented attacking midfielder from Belgrano ‘booked’ by Lazio), Giovanni Fabian and Thomas Baldanzi.

Serbia U21-Italy U21: where to see it

The Italy Under 21 friendly match against Serbia (today, Friday 24 March) and that against Ukraine (Monday 27 March) will be broadcast in live streaming on the FIGC website and on profili social of the Men’s National Team (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok).

‘Shades of blue’, the traveling exhibition

Will be Reggio Calabria (where Italy U21 will face Ukraine in a friendly match on Monday 27 March) the venue for the first stage of ‘Shades of Blue’the new traveling exhibition of the Football Museum which will accompany the home matches of the Under 21 national team in 2023. The exhibition tells the story and the triumphs of the senior national team masculine together with those of National youth teams and of Olympic national team, thanks to a selection of memorabilia from the Coverciano Museum collection. The cup won at the will be present 2006 World Cup in Gemany and that won a Wembley nel 2021. Free entry.

Nicolato’s squad

These are the blues summoned by coach Nicolato for the two friendlies against Serbia and Ukraine (NoTurati, Fagioli and Fabbian are not at their best):

Goalkeepers: Elia Caprile (Bari), Alessandro Sorrentino (Monza), Stefano Turati (Frosinone).

Defenders: Raoul Bellanova (Inter), Andrea Carboni (Venice), Antonino Gallo (Lecce), Matteo Lovato (Salernitana), Caleb Okoli (Atalanta), Fabiano Parisi (Empoli), Niccolò Pierozzi (Reggina), Lorenzo Pirola (Salernitana), Matteo Ruggeri (Atalanta), Destiny Udogie (Udinese), Mattia Viti (Nice), Alessandro Zanoli (Sampdoria).

Midfielders: Edoardo Bove (Rome), Cesare Casadei (Reading), Salvatore Esposito (Spezia), Giovanni Fabbian (Reggina), Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus), Samuele Ricci (Turin), Bruno Zapelli (Belgrano).

Forwards: Tommaso Baldanzi (Empoli), Matteo Cancellieri (Lazio), Lorenzo Colombo (Lecce), Samuele Mulattieri (Frosinone), Gaetano Oristanio (Volendam).

The charge of coach Nicolato

“We don’t have much time to become a team. But these guys have quality and availability”. These are the words of Paolo Nicolato on the eve of the friendly in Serbia: “The difference, internationally, will be the rhythm – he added the coach of the azzurrini –. We must always give our best, even beyond our means.”

‘City Stadium’ di Backa Topola, Serbia