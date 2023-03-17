Listen to the audio version of the article

Not just renovations. The new Epbd directive (Energy performance of buildings directive), approved on Tuesday by the European Parliament, could also have an impact on financing, reducing the spaces for mortgages intended to purchase or redevelop the most energy-intensive houses.

The prediction comes fromAbithrough its general manager, John Sabatini, Thursday 16 in a hearing at the European Union Policies Committee of the Chamber. And it starts from what the directive, in article 1, defines as «mortgage portfolio rules», i.e. mechanisms that require mortgage lenders (such as, precisely, banks) «to increase the median energy performance of the portfolio of buildings covered by their mortgage loans”. Therefore, institutions must improve the efficiency of these properties, even if they do not own them.

Financing spaces are reduced for less efficient homes

The effect of this obligation, according to the association, is that «the banks would necessarily oblige – in the impossibility of improving the quality of the properties already pledged – to direct their financing decisions towards properties that have better energy performance, reducing the possibility of accessing credit for the purchase/redevelopment of lower quality properties». Thus, less efficient homes would see their financing spaces shrink.

That’s not the only problem with the provision, now destined for the passage of the trialogue before the final go-ahead. In fact, achieving the efficiency targets will require a large amount of investment of private individuals. And not everyone, of course, will be able to support them. «The banks – continues Sabatini – could have difficulty in disbursing finance mortgages to subjects with lower creditworthiness, given that the financing process must necessarily be based on a solid assessment of creditworthiness, in accordance with the provisions of banking supervision regulations, as well as the directive on real estate credit to consumers, to avoid phenomena of over-indebtedness”. For the weakest segment of the population, then, it should the state intervene.

Double impact on banks

The impact on institutions, in essence, could be double. At a direct level, the directive ‘could lead to a write-down of guarantees acquired by banks for the granting of mortgage loans”. Indirectly, «less wealth also means less possibility of access to credit for companies and households, with consequent lower possibilities of growth of the economy». In the next steps of the directive, then, according to the association, they are needed corrections with greater elements of proportionality and flexibility. Also because the redevelopment objectives (class E by 2030 and D by 2033) are “difficult to achieve within the timescales set”.