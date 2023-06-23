Director James Cameron: “Warnings unheeded: incredible analogy between the tragedy of the Titanic and that of the submarine”

“I am struck by the similarity to the Titanic disaster, where the captain was repeatedly warned of the presence of ice ahead of his ship, yet charged at full speed into an expanse of ice on a moonless night, resulting in the deaths of many people” . Canadian director James Cameron, author of the film with Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet on the 1912 transatlantic disaster and a great lover of underwater expeditions (he dedicated documentaries to the wreck of the Bismarck and that of the Titanic and to an underwater mountain range, the Dorsale Medio -Atlantica), told ABC News that the Titan submersible was a cause of concern in the ocean exploring community and drew a parallel to the 1912 sinking of the ocean liner, in which some 1,500 people died.

“That such a tragedy, where warnings went unheeded, happened in the exact same place, with all the diving going on around the world, I think is simply astounding,” he added.

Cameron – who in 2012 was the first to dive solo in the deepest part of the ocean, with a submersible designed and built by himself – said that the risk of implosion of a submarine under pressure has always been “in first place ” in the minds of the design engineers.

“It’s the nightmare we’ve all lived with” since we entered the field of deep exploration, he said, noting the industry’s strong safety record over the past few decades. But “a lot of people in the community were very concerned about this submarine,” she added.

“Some of the most important members of the deep diving engineering community even wrote letters to the company, saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and that it had to be certified,” Cameron said.

The Hollywood director added that he personally knew one of the passengers of the lost submarine, the French ocean explorer Paul-Henri “PH” Nargeolet. “It’s a very small community. I’ve known PH for 25 years. That he died so tragically is almost impossible for me to process,” he added.

Cameron visited the wreck of the Titanic many times during and after directing his 11-times Oscar-winning 1997 epic film. “I know the place of the sinking very well … I calculate that I spent more time on the ship than the captain did at the time,” he said. (breaking latest news)Cau

