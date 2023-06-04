Director of KLS Aleksandar Grujin announcement about the ABA league | Sports

Superliga director Aleksandar Grujin responded to the ABA league.

The director of the Basketball League of Serbia, Aleksandar Grujin, spoke after the decision of the ABA League to schedule the playoff finals at the same time as the Serbian domestic championship finals have already been scheduled. He pointed out that disrespect was shown towards Serbia, Serbian clubs and Serbian basketball, and he also emphasized that the Superliga will not give up on the dates that were set three days before the publication of the “Adriatic” finals calendar.

We quote Grujin’s statement in its entirety: “AdmiralBet Basketball League of Serbia is unpleasantly surprised by the statement issued by the ABA League on June 3, 2023 and the determination of the dates of the finals of the regional league, which are in direct conflict and overlap with the dates of the finals of the Super League of Serbia. We regret to note that this act also showed great disrespect towards the Republic of Serbia, Serbian clubs and Serbian basketball as a whole!”

“It is not clear the intention of the individuals who did this only three days after the dates of the final of the Serbian championship were determined, except to humiliate Serbian basketball, the Serbian league, but also our country, which allocates large funds for the development of basketball and after all, which is also the holder of the largest quality in the ABA league”.

“The Basketball League of Serbia will not deviate from its schedule for the final games, not only because of self-respect, but also because of the fact that we have waited more than three weeks in order not to disrupt the already disrupted calendar that threatens the end of the competition season and the start of the preparations of our national teams. how would someone deign to set the dates of the ABA league finals. And he did it in the worst possible way, creating a new problem, without any flexibility.”

Crvena zvezda strongly reacted to the announcement of the ABA League, emphasized that they will not play in the playoffs in the terms that were determined and announced that this situation “will have an epilogue in court”.

