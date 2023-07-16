Director of Persecution Summons Communicators and Micky López for Threats and Money Laundering Accusations

Title: Director of Persecution Summons Communicators and Accused in Threat Case

The director of persecution of the Public Ministry, Yeni Berenice, has summoned communicators Pedro Jiménez, Sergio Carlo, and Alfredo de la Cruz for investigation on Monday. The reason behind their summoning is the denouncement they made against Miguel Arturo “Micky” López, stating that they have received threats from him.

According to reliable sources, the deputy prosecutor has also called in Micky López himself to address the allegations of threats made against the communicators. López is currently facing charges of being part of a money laundering network associated with drug trafficking. The case against him has already been brought to trial.

In addition to Micky López, his sons Miguel Arturo López Pilarte and José Miguel López Pilarte, along with his wife Rosa Amalia Pilarte, who is a deputy of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), have also been implicated in the money laundering network.

The threats directed towards Pedro Jiménez, Sergio Carlo, and Alfredo de la Cruz are said to be in response to their public discussions and coverage of the accusations against López. They have utilized their respective platforms to share evidence, including images and audio recordings, that support their claims.

The summoning of all parties involved aims to investigate the threats made against the communicators and determine the validity of the allegations. The Public Ministry is committed to ensuring the safety and protection of journalists in the country.

