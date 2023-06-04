Director of the ABA League Milija Vojinović on the dates of the final and Crvena zvezda | Sports

“There will be no conditioning and unilateral decisions”, is the message of the sports director of the ABA league, Milije Vojinović, to Crvena zvezda and Superliga.

Source: MN PRESS

The sports director of the ABA league, Milija Vojinović, spoke out after the attack from Crvena zvezda and the Superliga of Serbia regarding the calendar of the regional competition. On Saturday, ABA announced the dates of the finals and ignored Zvezda’s announcement that they will play first the finals of the domestic and then the regional competition, as well as the calendar published by the Superliga. Vojinović said that “overnight” the Superliga changed the earlier decision that the final would be played after the “Adriatic” season and emphasized that he would be available to the representatives of the league and the representatives of Zvezda for agreements, so that the champion of the ABA League would be decided on the field.

“Unfortunately, as is well known, matching the dates of the ABA league with national championships is nothing new. The best current example is Cedevita Olimpija, which will play two games in the playoff finals of the Slovenian championship between the second game and the semi-final winner with Partizan. Clubs from all over Croatia seasons, they play the domestic championship and the ABA league at the same time, which clearly brings big challenges for the calendar. However, all these challenges, as well as the challenges that bring the obligations of our clubs in European competitions, we solved and solve through constant and intensive communication, in the interest of the clubs and of course interests of the ABA League. I would not now go into the decision of the KLS authorities and why, overnight, they changed the decision to play the playoffs before, instead of, as was originally decided, after the end of the ABA League. But that is their internal decision , which was not communicated with me, but I learned about it from the media. Regardless, in me, as the sports director of the ABA League, in charge of the calendar, if the playoff games coincide on the same day, they will certainly have an interlocutor in the desire to find the best possible solution, in the general interest, protecting the integrity of both competitions. And there is certainly no room for any kind of conditioning and unilateral decisions,” Vojinović told za Sports club.

The finals of the ABA League will begin on June 12, when the finals of the Serbian Superliga could also begin. “In any case, regardless of Red Star’s attitude, I hope that, as before, we will manage to find the best solution and get the ABA league champion on the field. And that the final, as it should be, will be the crown of the season. And , in this regard, let’s wait for the decision regarding the second finalist. What is certain, as in all cases so far, I will protect the integrity and interests of the ABA League,” said Milija Vojinović.

