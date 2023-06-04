Director of the IMF on the economic crisis | Info

IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva said that “difficult times” are coming for the world economy.

Source: 60 Minutes/Youtube

The executive director of the IMF spoke about the problems of the world economy and the economic situation Kristalina Georgieva for HRT. She participated in an international conference where she pointed out that the problems of the world economy cannot be reduced only to high inflation and slow economic growth.

“This year, the growth of the global economy is expected to be 2.8 percent. Last year it was 3.4 percent, two years ago it was 6.1 percent. The bigger problem is constant inflation. Monetary policy restrictions affected a certain drop in overall inflation, but the base inflation is more persistent, which means interest rates will have to be high for a longer period of time. The biggest concern is the long-term likelihood of growth. Over the next five years, growth is forecast to be just 3 percentshe said.

“Inflation will continue to be too high”

He claims that estimates say that inflation will be seven percent this year. “Although there will be some progress, in 2024 inflation will still be too high for a satisfactory level. When we talk about interest rates, it means that we will have to be prepared for higher interest rates at least during this year and next. The novelty is that we are no longer talking about how high they will be, but about how long they will be high.For the world economy, this means two consequences – it affects investments and consumption“, she is convinced.

“Europe will lead the way in accelerating the energy transition”

When asked if there is a danger of global poverty growing, she said that it is already happening and that hard times are expected in the next few years. He sees the main cause of such a situation in the Russian aggression against Ukraine, which spills over into the whole world. He believes that the invasion of Ukraine has erased something we have enjoyed for 30 years, the dividend of peace since the end of the Cold War.

“Defense costs are rising, leaving less money for domestic development and aid to poor countries,” she continued. However, he also cites positive aspects of Russian aggression, such as the fact that Europe quickly freed itself from dependence on Russian oil and gas.

“In the short term, it was not good for the energy transition because countries were forced to use more coal and oil, but in the long term I am convinced that Europe will lead the way in accelerating the energy transition. In Croatia, I see great initiatives and investments that will help Croatia to help Europe“, she concluded.

(MONDO/HRT)