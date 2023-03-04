Home World Director of Vatican Observatory: We celebrate observatory’s work with new asteroid – Vatican News Vatican
World

Director of Vatican Observatory: We celebrate observatory’s work with new asteroid – Vatican News Vatican

by admin
Director of Vatican Observatory: We celebrate observatory’s work with new asteroid – Vatican News Vatican

Father Consolmagno, Director of the Vatican Observatory, told this news network that the four newly discovered objects are named after three Jesuits and a Pope.

(Vatican News Network)There are 12 scientists working at the Vatican Observatory in Castel Gandolfo. Their mission is to conduct astronomical research and publish the results of their work in order to advance people’s understanding of the science of the universe. Father Consolmaño, director of the Vatican Observatory and a Jesuit, explained to Vatican News – Vatican Radio that “we often discover new objects and Give them a name”. The four new asteroids are named after Pope Gregory XIII – whose real name was Ugo Boncompagni – and three astronomers from the Vatican Observatory to identify the four celestial bodies: 560974 Ugoboncompagni, 562971 Johannhagen, 551878 Stoeger e 565184 Janusz.

One of the four asteroids is named after Pope Gregory XIII. He changed the calendar, and the Gregorian calendar got its name because of him. The other three are named after three Jesuits who contributed to science. They are: Father Johann Hagen, Director of the Vatican Observatory from 1906 to 1930; Father Bill Stoeger, cosmologist and theologian; and Robert Janusz, now a researcher at the Vatican Observatory priest.

As for proposing new names to the International Astronomical Union for the discovered asteroids in the future, Father Consolmaño said, “If four new asteroids are discovered in the future, my dream is to use the names of the four asteroids who worked at the observatory 100 years ago. It will be a wonderful thing for me to name it after a nun.”

See also  US General Votel: "A mistake to leave now, the Taliban can take back Afghanistan"

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

Europe is already experiencing a record drought. “And...

What Popes have taught about fasting – Vatican...

Roman uncle (44) and nephew (28) died. The...

Mbape buys expensive cars but doesn’t know how...

Firefighters were removing a bicycle from the light...

C’è Posta Per Te, the cast of Mare...

Atalanta slams on Silvestri, the Champions area moves...

Zeman on Serbia’s participation in the negotiations between...

Song for Eurovision Stefan Šaj’s father died before...

Gf Vip, Edoardo Tavassi in tears over the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy