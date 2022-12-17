Director of Xinjiang Institute of Biodiversity, Chinese Academy of Sciences: International cooperation will be carried out on biodiversity conservation in arid areas

The second phase of the fifteenth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is underway. A reporter from the Beijing News learned that the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography (Xinjiang Institute of Habitat) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, together with domestic and foreign scientific research institutions and international organizations, jointly launched the “Biodiversity Conservation Alliance in Arid Areas (BCAA)”.

What are the characteristics of dryland biodiversity? What will the consortium do? In this regard, a reporter from the Beijing News interviewed Zhang Yuanming, a member of the Chinese delegation who is attending the second phase of the COP15 meeting in Montreal, Canada, and director of the Xinjiang Institute of Biodiversity.

Zhang Yuanming, director of the Xinjiang Institute of Biodiversity, Chinese Academy of Sciences.Photo provided by the interviewee

Dryland ecosystems are fragile and prone to biodiversity loss events

Beijing News: What are the characteristics of biodiversity in arid regions? What challenges are you facing?

openYuan Ming：Arid and semi-arid areas account for about 1/3 of the world‘s land surface. Due to the special climate and geographical conditions, the biodiversity in this area is very unique, and it breeds rich stress-resistant biological resources, such as high temperature resistance, drought resistance, and salt tolerance. Many species are wild relatives or ancestors of cultivated crops, fruit trees, and domestic animals. These are the biological germplasm resources on which human livelihoods depend.

The ecosystems in arid areas are very fragile and are easily disturbed by climate change and human activities, resulting in degradation and instability of the ecosystems, and are more prone to biodiversity loss than those in humid areas.

In addition, most arid areas in the world are located in developing countries or backward areas, and there are shortcomings in investment in biodiversity conservation. Therefore, factors such as harsh natural conditions and the level of economic development in these regions have led to greater challenges in the degradation of ecosystems and loss of biodiversity in arid areas, which urgently require more attention from the international community, scientific research groups, government departments and local communities.

Beijing News: In arid areas, which typical creatures are extinct or endangered?

Zhang Yuanming:For example, the Caspian tiger, which is mainly distributed in the arid regions of Central Asia, was declared globally extinct in 1980. In the 1970s, IUCN declared the Przewalski’s wild horses in the arid areas of Central Asia extinct in the wild. At the beginning of this century, the Przewalski’s wild horses bred artificially in Europe were reintroduced into the desert areas of Mongolia, Xinjiang, China and Kazakhstan, and established wild populations. . In addition, the Mongolian wild ass is a first-class protected animal in my country, and the population is very small. In the 1980s, the number of Mongolian wild asses was less than 400. Through the establishment of protected areas and research centers in these years, the Mongolian wild asses in the Junggar desert of Xinjiang have become More than 3,000 head, the population continues to recover.

In terms of plants, there are some common medicinal plants in arid areas, such as Ferulicum, Snow Lotus, Cistanche, etc., which have been heavily harvested, and the amount of resources and species richness are also declining. Due to the disturbance of human activities, the infestation of diseases and insect pests, and the impact of climate change, the wild fruit forests in Tianshan Mountain, where Xinjiang wild apples are the main dominant species, have undergone great changes in their distribution area and species richness, and some have even been lost. The degradation of the wild fruit forest ecosystem is serious, and it is urgent to strengthen the protection of these precious human genetic resources.

BCAA will carry out activities such as collaborative research, knowledge sharing and capacity building

The Beijing News: What other issues need to be paid attention to in order to protect biodiversity in arid areas?

Zhang Yuanming:Biodiversity conservation in arid areas is a complex systematic project that requires the linkage and collaboration of government agencies, academic institutions, non-governmental organizations and local communities. Policy makers should properly formulate and regulate policies related to biodiversity conservation in drylands, effectively promote high-quality scientific research and encourage community participation for the benefit of nature and human well-being, in order to achieve the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) Targets described in the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

The Beijing News: At the side meeting of COP15-2 “Biodiversity Conservation, Sustainable Use and Green Livelihood in Arid Areas”, the “Biodiversity Conservation Alliance in Arid Areas (BCAA)” was launched. What are the future plans for the alliance?

Zhang Yuanming:We hope that during the second phase of COP15, relevant national scientific research institutions and international organizations should unite to make a strong statement on the protection of biodiversity in arid areas. BCAA is led by Chinese scientists and initiated under the guidance and support of the Secretariat of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), including the first batch of 11 member units, such as the “Belt and Road” International Science Organization Alliance and the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development , the International Arid Land Research and Education Platform of Tottori University in Japan, the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, the Institute of Biology of the Kyrgyz Academy of Sciences, etc.

BCAA will become an international platform for governments, scientists and local communities to cooperate in the field of biodiversity conservation and sustainable use in arid regions. In the future, Xinjiang Institute of Biodiversity will further strengthen and expand cooperation in the field of biodiversity conservation in Central Asia, Africa and other “Belt and Road” countries, tell Chinese stories well, apply Chinese solutions to various fields of biodiversity conservation in arid areas, and promote Sharing of biodiversity information in arid areas and benefit sharing of biological resources to jointly build a “community of life in arid areas”.

We also signed a “Memorandum of Cooperation” with the CBD Secretariat. In the next five years, the two sides will promote the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity in arid areas through joint research, capacity building, knowledge sharing, and joint conferences and training.

National Arboretum in joint application for establishment of arid zone

Beijing News: The Xinjiang Institute of Habitat has been engaged in the protection of biodiversity in arid areas for a long time. What achievements have been made in recent years?

Zhang Yuanming:We cooperated with government departments to provide scientific basis and important advice on the setting of protected areas, the delineation of boundaries and protection strategies, providing scientific support for the protection and population recovery of rare and endangered wild animals and plants in arid areas .

The Turpan Desert Botanical Garden and Yili Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences we built have carried out ex situ and in situ conservation of a large number of rare and endangered plants in arid areas, providing examples for the protection of important plant resources in arid areas.

The Beijing News: Experts suggest that national botanical gardens should also be established in arid areas. Does the Xinjiang Institute of Habitats have any plans for this?

Zhang Yuanming:We have been actively declaring that the planning plan is to jointly declare the two botanical gardens, the Turpan Desert Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Yili Botanical Garden, to be a national botanical garden. This is also an important and indispensable platform for the protection of plant diversity in arid areas in my country. . my country has a large land area, complex and diverse climate zones and ecosystem types, and rich plant diversity. Therefore, for the special plant resources and plant species in arid areas, a national botanical garden should also be built to make the national botanical garden system of our country more complete.

At present, the State Forestry and Grassland Administration has given full affirmation and attention to our plan. We have held several academician and expert consultation and demonstration meetings, and many academicians in the botanical field in my country, as well as experts and heads of important domestic botanical gardens expressed their agreement and support.

There are still differences in the “framework” negotiations on the implementation of responsibilities and other aspects

The Beijing News: The most important and expected outcome of the second phase of COP15 is the achievement of the “Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework”. According to your observation ahead, what is the progress of the current negotiations and consultations?

Zhang Yuanming:Negotiations have made some important progress and achievements, but of course there are also some difficulties. The achievement is that everyone has reached a consensus on some basic issues. For example, the earth is the common home of all mankind. On the issue of biodiversity conservation, all countries are stakeholders and must unite and participate in it. No party is an outsider.

However, on the basis of this consensus, there are still some differences in the setting of some details and terms, such as the implementation of responsibilities, the implementation of funds, etc., especially the developed countries should provide assistance to developing countries in terms of personnel training and financial investment. , how is this help provided? What is the funding mechanism? These issues have not yet reached an agreement, and they may be one of the factors that restrict the “framework” from achieving better results. In addition, issues such as benefit-sharing of digital sequence information (DSI) on genetic resources have some debate and uncertainty between developed and developing countries.

On the morning of the 15th local time in Montreal, President Xi Jinping addressed the opening ceremony of the second phase of the high-level meeting of the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity. The ambition for biodiversity conservation and the determination to translate it into action gave the conference a shot in the arm. I believe that under such circumstances, it will play an important role in promoting the final formation of the “framework”. I am also full of confidence that with the joint efforts of governments, international institutions, scholars and other parties, a framework that can condense everyone’s consensus will be finally reached.

Beijing News reporter Zhang Lu

