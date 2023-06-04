Home » Directors in Hollywood end their strike, screenwriters continue | Entertainment
World

by admin
Hollywood’s biggest studios have reached an agreement on a temporary labor contract with the union representing film and television directors, averting a work stoppage while screenwriters remain on strike.

The Association of American Directors will ask its 19,000 members to approve a three-year contract, which was agreed upon after three weeks of negotiations, the Association of American Directors and Film and Television Producers announced today, reports agencies.

The vote on the ratification of the new contract is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6.

The agreement includes salary increases and allowances, as well as protective clauses related to the use of artificial intelligence.

The Screenwriters Guild of America has been on strike since May 2nd, which has caused the shutdown of several television and film productions, and no new negotiations with the studios have been scheduled.

