Dirty bomb: what it is

Dirty bomb: what it is

One of the major deterrents that prevent the use of nuclear weapons, in addition to the devastating power of the bombs themselves, is the fact that they make the area where they were launched due to radioactivity for years, if not decades and beyond, impractical and dangerous. .
Here, the “dirty bombs”, despite having a detonating potential similar to that of conventional bombs, have the same effects.

In fact, starting from the Treccani site, a dirty bomb is a “device constructed by combining together a conventional explosive and highly radioactive material, taken from some nuclear equipment: for example, a fuel element discharged from a nuclear reactor”.

How a dirty bomb works

A dirty bomb is therefore a conventional device, which does not use nuclear energy, neither fission like the ones launched on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, nor fusion, like hydrogen bombs. Its explosive potential is therefore lower, but it is equally devastating because it distributes radioactive material capable of spreading through the air or being absorbed by the environment on the site of the explosion. The danger of the bomb therefore depends on the type of nuclear material present and its concentration.

Who can make it happen

In past years, it was believed that dirty bombs could be made and used not so much by sovereign states, but by terrorist groups. However, it must be considered that the nuclear material with which a dirty bomb can be effectively built is not at all easy to find, as it is subjected to checks both by the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) and by the Group of Supplier States. nuclear power plants (Nsg, Nuclear Suppliers Group). In fact, no terrorist group has ever used dirty bombs to date.

Find out more

However, the situation is different with regard to sovereign states, which can certainly access radioactive nuclear material with greater ease, especially if they currently have (or have had in the past) conventional atomic devices or have nuclear power plants.

