She’s dead at 75 Judy Heumann, historic US activist for the rights of disabled people. Born in 1947 in Philadelphia, Heumann fell ill with polio at the age of two and she had to start using a wheelchair to get around. She wanted to teach, but wasn’t initially allowed due to her disability: she sued, won, and was the first wheelchair-bound person to become a teacher in upstate New York. In 1977 she was one of the activists who led the large protests with which hundreds of disabled people occupied various federal buildings throughout the United States for days to obtain the integration and application of the law that recognized and protected their rights.

In the following decades Heumann continued to deal with initiatives related to the rights of disabled people and was considered for her commitment “the mother of the movement for disability rights”. She worked in the Office of Special Educational Needs and Rehabilitation Services during the administration of President Bill Clinton. Between 2010 and 2017, she advised the State Department of the Barack Obama administration on international disability rights. Heumann also appeared in the 2020 Oscar-nominated documentary Crip Camp: Revolutionary Disabilities.