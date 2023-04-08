Home World Disallowed goal at Nice PSŽ technology did not admit that it crossed the line | Sport
On Saturday, Nice lost to Paris Saint-Germain 0:2, with goals from Leo Messi and Sergio Ramos, and one of the most interesting details happened when the defender of the home team, Dante, shot in the 51st minute. He headed the crossbar from Nicolas Pepe’s cross, the ball bounced off the post, then onto the line, and although everyone saw it as a goal, it was still not a goal! Goal technology showed that literally millimeters prevented the experienced Brazilian from celebrating the goal, although Gianluigi Donnarumma was probably resigned to the fact that Nice equalized. See how close it was:

Partizan’s rival from the group stage of the Conference League created chances against the big favorite, but in the end only goalkeeper Kasmer Schmeichel was able to get the ball out of his net. Nice thus remained eighth in the standings, while PSŽ ran away from second-placed Lance to a six-point advantage before the end of the season. This is how the League 1 table looks like:

