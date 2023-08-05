Disappearance of Kata, the uncle arrested for rent racketeering. He would be the last to see the kidnapped child

Abel Alvarez Vasquez, known at Astor as «Dominique», has several precedents. Kata’s maternal uncle, the last to have seen the child before her disappearance according to the reconstructions available so far on the story of her abduction, appears to be irregular in Italy. The first time he was arrested was February 1, 2022. The accusation: aggravated theft in competition and undue use of credit cards, paraded by a man who was at the weekly Cascine market in Florence. It had been the “Hawks” of the Florence mobile squad who stopped him near a shopping center in the Novoli area together with two other Peruvians. One of these was Kata’s father, Miguel Angel Ramon Chicllo. In the pockets of the three, 1100 euros were found, divided into 20 and 50 banknotes. It was precisely that stolen credit card that had been used, again in Novoli, to make a withdrawal of 1,000 euros. The documents show that Kata’s uncle also has precedents for fighting and illegal carrying of weapons. From the papers signed by the Florentine investigating judge Angelo Antonio Pezzuti which led to his arrest yesterday, «Dominique» emerges as a «tough guy» who backs up Carlos Martin De La Colina Palomino, known as Charlocho, who goes around claiming to be the «owner» of the ‘Astor.

Alvarez is next to him when on the evening of May 28 the raid starts to expel the family groups from the former hotel who must be replaced with others willing to pay higher sums. A twenty-one year old heard in the prosecutor’s office recounts that «Charlocho» and «Dominique» «were doing a sort of sale of the rooms in the occupied hotel». If they learned that “some people had money problems” they would give them 200 or 300 euros to entice them to leave, except to ask those who entered for 600 or 700 per month. Beatings and threats to those who refused: «They did it with my mother, my sister and with me. We reported them.”