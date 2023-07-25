“Disappeared” for weeks and now removed from office: Beijing replaces Foreign Minister Qin Gang

He had not appeared in public for four weeks and the July 17 Washington he had spoken of unspecified “health problems”. Now the official news: the Chinese foreign minister, Qin Gangwas raised by his functions, as decided by the fourth session of the Standing Committee of the XIV National People’s Congress. To take his place is Wang Yiwho is currently the head of diplomacy of Beijingand the Chinese leader Xi Jinping he has already signed the presidential decree.

The last appearance of Qin Gang dates back to June 25th. Its essence, until the decision made public today, was decidedly very prolonged even taking into account the period of intense diplomatic activity in Beijing in recent weeks: the circumstance has sparked various speculations in the country, usually known for its opacity politics. The most accredited rumors were those according to which the former minister of the Foreign he allegedly cheated on his wife with the journalist of Phoenix Tv (issuer based in Hong Kong) Fu Xiaotian, a famous presenter with a double degree in Beijing and Cambridge who in 2007 was awarded by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella with the title of Knight of the Order of the “Star of Italy”. It seems that the journalist and the former minister met in 2022 during an interview, following which they would have had a relation and also a son. All reconstructions that appeared in the media – in particular a Taiwan e Hong Kong – and never confirmed by any of the interlocutors, much less by Beijing.

Qin Gang he was last seen in public on June 25, after meeting government officials in the capital Sri Lankaof the Vietnam and of Russia. Qin was also supposed to meet with the foreign policy chief of theEuropean Union Josep Borrell in early July to Beijingbut the meeting was postponed after the Chinese informed the EU that the dates were “no longer possible” just two days before the arrival of Borrellscheduled for July 5th. Qin didn’t even show up for the annual meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Nations Southeast Asia (ASEAN) in Indonesia in the middle of the month. Instead of him, the top diplomat took part Wang Yi. According to Reutersa Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a regular briefing in recent days that Qin was unable to attend the meeting dell’Asean “for health reasons”. An answer that however did not appear in the transcription official of the briefing subsequently published on the Ministry’s website. In his last public appearance, on June 25th, he saw a Qin smiling walking side by side with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenkoflew to Beijing to meet with Chinese officials after the mercenary group’s failed uprising Wagner.

