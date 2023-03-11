Home World Discount for tourists from RS on Zlatibor | Entertainment
World

Discount for tourists from RS on Zlatibor | Entertainment

by admin
Discount for tourists from RS on Zlatibor | Entertainment

The Acting Director of the Republika Srpska Tourist Organization Miodrag Lončarević and the Director of the Zlatibor Tourist Organization Vladimir Živanović signed a cooperation protocol in Banja Luka that will provide discounts to tourists.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The protocol represents the continuation of cooperation between the two tourist organizations, and the goal is to strengthen cooperation in the form of exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of promotion and marketing.

According to the signed protocol, discounts in certain hotels will be available for citizens of Srpska traveling to Zlatibor. The list of hotels can be found on the websites of all travel agencies in Banja Luka, reports RTRS.

The signing of the contract enabled the citizens of Republika Srpska to receive discounts from 10 to 15 percent in certain hotels on Zlatibor, which can be used already from this summer season.

You may also like

Holy See’s Second Lent Meditation: We should have...

Empoli-Udinese / Jaka Bijol speaks: “We are all...

Attanasio murder: Italy asks for prison and not...

Symptoms of Crohn’s disease Magazine

South Korea, the government wants to increase the...

When Iran and Saudi Arabia severed their diplomatic...

Holland, tractors towards The Hague: farmers protest against...

criticism rained down on Loretta Goggi’s show

“Refugio”, addictive third preview of Niños Luchando

Serie B, Cittadella-Palermo LIVE: the official formations

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy