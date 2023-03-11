The Acting Director of the Republika Srpska Tourist Organization Miodrag Lončarević and the Director of the Zlatibor Tourist Organization Vladimir Živanović signed a cooperation protocol in Banja Luka that will provide discounts to tourists.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The protocol represents the continuation of cooperation between the two tourist organizations, and the goal is to strengthen cooperation in the form of exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of promotion and marketing.

According to the signed protocol, discounts in certain hotels will be available for citizens of Srpska traveling to Zlatibor. The list of hotels can be found on the websites of all travel agencies in Banja Luka, reports RTRS.

The signing of the contract enabled the citizens of Republika Srpska to receive discounts from 10 to 15 percent in certain hotels on Zlatibor, which can be used already from this summer season.