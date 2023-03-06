Below is a summary of the initiatives planned for this week on LOST (from 5 to 12 March 2023)

Let’s start from today’s initiative for those who have been selected by WINDTRE.

Dal 6 al 19/03 for a prepaid customer target, in fact, the offer is reserved Phone Included with a Samsung Galaxy A13 5G 64GB. The offer in the “sale in installments” mode envisages €79.99 in advance e 100% discounted monthly payment if the offer is kept active for 24 months.

Only target customers can join by going to shop.

Monday 6/03

Gift don Monday: 33% discount in Marionnaud perfumeries

minimum spend required of €30

the promotion is valid both in-store and on the marionnaud.it website

you must be entitled to the Marionnaud Loyalty card, which can also be requested free of charge at the time of purchase

expires 16/03/2023

Only for a profiled target of customers, it is foreseen as an advantage the WINDAY+ offer with the first month free. The offer includes 2 of the 4 EXTRA benefits foreseen by the programme LOSS+ (discount up to €30 by choosing from the 4 partners of the month and 1 more film on Rakuten TV in the entire Rakuten catalog including the latest releases). After the first month, the offer is automatically renewed at a cost of €0.99 unless deactivated.

Tuesday 7/03

playing atGuess Quiz) the first 1000 fastest who guess all 7 pictures correctly, win 5€ of charging I discount itor on the invoice.

Wednesday 8/03

With the contest Instant Win you can win one right away award. Up for grabs this week E-Reader Pocketbook.

And for non-winning participants, a sure prize: 20% discount on the entire Vogue Collection clothing catalogue



no minimum spend required

the discount code cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions in progress

free shipping costs for orders over 100€

expires 19/03/2023

Thursday 9/03

Playing at Quiz it is possible to win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.

In addition, customers with a prepaid SIM will also be able to participate in the GIGA Quiz activating the option before the game 100 GIGA FAST at a cost of €0.99. All customers who answer correctly can win GIGA EXTRA e 1 smartphone HONOR Magic 5 Lite 5G.

Sunday 12/03

With the MUSIC QUIZ answering the questions a him musical you can win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.