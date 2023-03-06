Below is a summary of the initiatives planned for this week on LOST (from 5 to 12 March 2023)
Let’s start from today’s initiative for those who have been selected by WINDTRE.
Dal 6 al 19/03 for a prepaid customer target, in fact, the offer is reserved Phone Included with a Samsung Galaxy A13 5G 64GB. The offer in the “sale in installments” mode envisages €79.99 in advance e 100% discounted monthly payment if the offer is kept active for 24 months.
Only target customers can join by going to shop.
Monday 6/03
Gift don Monday: 33% discount in Marionnaud perfumeries
- minimum spend required of €30
- the promotion is valid both in-store and on the marionnaud.it website
- you must be entitled to the Marionnaud Loyalty card, which can also be requested free of charge at the time of purchase
- expires 16/03/2023
Only for a profiled target of customers, it is foreseen as an advantage the WINDAY+ offer with the first month free. The offer includes 2 of the 4 EXTRA benefits foreseen by the programme LOSS+ (discount up to €30 by choosing from the 4 partners of the month and 1 more film on Rakuten TV in the entire Rakuten catalog including the latest releases). After the first month, the offer is automatically renewed at a cost of €0.99 unless deactivated.
Tuesday 7/03
playing atGuess Quiz) the first 1000 fastest who guess all 7 pictures correctly, win 5€ of charging I discount itor on the invoice.
Wednesday 8/03
With the contest Instant Win you can win one right away award. Up for grabs this week E-Reader Pocketbook.
And for non-winning participants, a sure prize: 20% discount on the entire Vogue Collection clothing catalogue
- no minimum spend required
- the discount code cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions in progress
- free shipping costs for orders over 100€
- expires 19/03/2023
Thursday 9/03
Playing at Quiz it is possible to win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.
In addition, customers with a prepaid SIM will also be able to participate in the GIGA Quiz activating the option before the game 100 GIGA FAST at a cost of €0.99. All customers who answer correctly can win GIGA EXTRA e 1 smartphone HONOR Magic 5 Lite 5G.
Sunday 12/03
With the MUSIC QUIZ answering the questions a him musical you can win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.