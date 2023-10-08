Discover the Best Cities to Visit: Puerto Vallarta and San Miguel de Allende Top the List

CondeNast Traveler Reveals Best Cities in the World for 2023

Take note! If you don’t know them yet, it’s time to plan your vacation to these destinations. The prestigious publication CondeNast Traveler has made known the results of its annual survey, the Readers’ Choice Awards 2023, which highlight the best tourist destinations and experiences around the world. In the “best city” category, two charming locations in Mexico have been highlighted: Puerto Vallarta and San Miguel de Allende.

These votes, which were carried out among the magazine’s readers, collected an impressive total of 526,518 entries.

Below, we share the characteristics why these 2 cities in the Mexican Republic were chosen as the best on the planet.

The publication describes Puerto Vallarta as a destination that goes far beyond the common associations of cruise ships, crowded beaches, and lively bars for young people on spring break. This city on the Pacific coast is a true coastal paradise that combines natural beauty with a vibrant cultural and gastronomic scene.

The old town of Puerto Vallarta, known as “The Center,” captivates with its cobblestone streets, colonial architecture, and charming squares. The iconic Malecón offers a seaside walk full of sculptures, shops, restaurants, and bars. In addition to its beach vibe, the city is known for its diverse culinary scene, ranging from authentic Mexican food to international cuisine.

With activities like whale watching, diving, fishing, and a lively nightlife, Puerto Vallarta is presented as a destination that perfectly balances relaxation with excitement, all framed by a spectacular environment.

San Miguel de Allende, located four hours northwest of Mexico City, has secured a place on the list of the best cities for the fourth consecutive year according to the publication. This colonial gem blends the elegance of its historic architecture with the vitality of contemporary life.

Located in the heart of Mexico, San Miguel de Allende has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO due to its cultural richness and its admirably preserved colonial architecture.

Its cobbled streets, buildings with brightly colored facades, and charming squares create a captivating visual experience for visitors.

San Miguel de Allende is also known for its flourishing art scene, with numerous galleries, studios, and artists’ workshops filling its streets. The gastronomic offer is exceptional, with restaurants offering everything from authentic Mexican cuisine to international culinary experiences.

This magical city manages to captivate travelers with its colonial charm and cosmopolitan atmosphere, which makes it an unmissable destination.

Plan your vacation now and discover the wonders of Puerto Vallarta and San Miguel de Allende, the best cities in the world according to CondeNast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2023.

