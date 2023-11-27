Discover the paradise island that eliminated mosquitoes without chemicals

CNN – Soneva Fushi in the Maldives achieves success in eliminating mosquitoes without harmful chemicals

Anyone who has ever been harassed by mosquitoes while trying to relax on a scenic hike or on a peaceful beach is well aware that the annoyance of even a small bug can have a big impact on a vacation.

But beyond a mere annoyance, mosquitoes can pose a more serious health risk as carriers of diseases such as malaria, dengue, and the Zika virus. Soneva Fushi, a resort located on the private island of Kunfunadhoo in the Maldives, has been working to eradicate these pests for years.

The most effective solution they found drastically reduced the number of mosquitoes and, in the process, revitalized the island’s tropical plants and animals.

Soneva partnered with the German company Biogents, which developed mosquito traps based on ecological attractants.

“We were looking for ways to control mosquitoes without using chemicals,” explains Arnfinn Oines, director of social and environmental awareness at Soneva.

The region has long struggled with the mosquito problem, which worsens during the monsoon season, from May to November.

The various methods they tried, including using various traps and working to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, posed their own challenges.

According to Oines, another way to combat flying pests was to use methods such as “hot fogging and fog blowing,” which are not exactly accurate when attacking insects with insecticides, and can be unpleasant for guests and hosts. . Although they tried to use these techniques discreetly, they inevitably upset guests, he said.

Furthermore, these techniques only serve to eliminate adult mosquitoes. And over time, even these develop resistance, rendering the chemicals ineffective, Oines notes.

Soneva first employed the Biogents system in 2019, using two different types of traps, more than 500 in total placed around the island. The first type, called BG-GAT, is a passive trap intended for tiger mosquitoes that have already bitten someone and are looking for a place to lay eggs, according to Oines.

The second type, BG-Mosquitaire CO2, is designed to attract blood-seeking mosquitoes, using carbon dioxide created through the fermentation of yeast and sugar, as well as lactic acid, which mimics human skin.

“The BG-Mosquitaire CO2 is unique and effective because it simulates humans using CO2 and the smell of sweat,” he explains. Essentially, the devices smell and “breathe” like humans, attracting and containing the insects. In the first weeks, the traps caught thousands of mosquitoes a day.

In addition to using the traps, the resort trained staff in mosquito ecology. Now, the Soneva team inspects the property to identify and reduce items such as tarps, fallen coconut shells and anything else that may contain standing water, necessary for insects to reproduce.

The pest control program was a success, according to Soneva.

According to the resort, the island’s mosquito population was drastically reduced by more than 98% during the first year.

“The Biogents trapping system has also proven to be very effective in the long term, with insects not developing resistance to the method. And more good news: since the chemicals were phased out, the Maldives’ native insects are flourishing again,” says Oines, adding that more fruits and insects also means that “more birds visit the banks of Kunfunadhoo and return to see fireflies at night.”

The increase in biodiversity, as well as the ecological and sustainable methods used to achieve it, make sense when taking into account the roots of the complex. Soneva Fushi was founded by Sonu and Eva Shivdasani in 1995, with a pioneering commitment to environmental sustainability. The couple’s vision saw them be among the first to introduce initiatives such as recycling, energy conservation and waste reduction in the region.

Today, Soneva Fushi continues to be an example of sustainable luxury in the world of hospitality, and its environmental initiatives include a zero waste philosophy and an innovative coral restoration program, in addition to harmful chemical-free pest control.

By working with Biogents to use eco-friendly mosquito elimination methods, Soneva aims to be the first mosquito-free island in the Maldives. But they don’t want to be the only ones.

The resort chain has gifted mosquito traps to Parliament in Malé, the country’s capital, and trained staff on how to use them.

It also implemented the Biogents system at Soneva Jani, the brand’s resort on the island of Medhufaru, in the nearby Noonu Atoll, with similar results. And they set up traps at their new Soneva Secret resort, scheduled to open in early 2024, and have recorded zero mosquitoes for several months.

“This gives us hope that we can open a mosquito-free complex next year,” says Oines. “We have also seen other resorts follow suit. It would be great if all of the Maldives did the same.”

