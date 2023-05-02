Discovered where Stefan Karić is hiding | Fun

A former member of the Cooperative is suspected of beating starlet Nataša Šavi, and now it has been revealed where he is allegedly hiding.

Many people find it strange that Stefan has not yet spoken out about the accusations against him. He deleted his Instagram profile, he still hasn’t reported himself to the police he was last online on Vocap – yesterday (May 1st), just after noon. As the local media reports, he is at a friend’s house in Bukulja and plans to go to the police by himself tomorrow.

“What I can guarantee is that I will deal with it until justice is served and the abuser is finished as the law requires, and we all know that she is not a witch, even if she had ten lawyers! The public will be notified when the time is right. To teach women not to be afraid, not to be silent, not to withdraw lawsuits and not to forgive abusers. I’m not one of those, and neither should they be. He came across the wrong woman to whom he was going to do this,” said the starlet earlier, who told how she was thrown out of the party after being beaten up.

The starlet also spoke from her hospital bed, from where she shared disturbing photos, and as she stated today she feels better and revealed that a new operation awaits her – “The new operation is scheduled for tomorrow. I am receiving pain medication, infusion, antibiotics, so that I can let me say that now I have no pain. It is a surgery on the cheek bone, which was broken,” said Nataša.

If you suffer violence, the contact numbers of the Counseling Center against domestic violence (SOS phone and safe house) are: 0900-011-011, free call, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm 011 2769-466, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm 062304- 560, from 19:00 to 10:00.

Emergency calls to report domestic violence can be made to the number 0900-100-600 from 00:00 to 24:00, free of charge.

