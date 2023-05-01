Discovering Sealand, pursuing the dream of a new world, away from the oppression of governments and the laws of the earth

Continue the journey in 10 episodes in the lawless oceans. Ten videos signed byOutlaw Ocean Projectthe NGO founded by the American journalist Ian Urbina (@ian_urbina) who investigates crimes that take place on the high seas. A world populated by pirates, slavers and profiteers of various kinds. A world in which there is no clear and unambiguous law and crimes, even the most atrocious, are often committed with total impunity. Ian Urbina guides us to discover some episodes he came across over the course of 10 years of activity. Facts often gruesome for their rawness, of which the general public has never become aware.

The ocean has long been a metaphor for freedom, the last chance to escape from governments and the masses. The third episode of the series produced byOutlaw Ocean Project takes us off the coast of England, aboard the Zealanda rogue micronation founded in 1967 by a quixotic adventurer on an abandoned anti-aircraft platform. From its bowels we will explore the fantastic world of maritime libertarians and of the utopian architects: renegades looking for ways to circumvent the laws of the earth by building new worlds in international water, and visionaries who believe the ocean may provide the ultimate solution to the survival of our species.