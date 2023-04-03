In this dIt ispurpose of April 2023, Catholics around the world will enter Holy Week. This is a very strong time in the Christian liturgical calendar, which will begin with Palm Sunday and culminate in the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ. On this occasion, follow me for a visit to Mont-Calvaire de Sombacour!

View of the magnificent Mont-Calvaire de Sombacour. CR.

What a calvary! If this word is associated with a torture, the discovery of Mont-Calvaire de Sombacour was, for its part, far from being a… Calvary! Quite the contrary! As its name suggests, Mont-Calvaire de Sombacour is located on a mountain, or more precisely a hill, in the heart of the Doubs department. The monument dates from the 1840s and is now listed as a Historic Monument.

The Mont-Calvaire de Sombacour is listed as a Historic Monument.

According to Laroussethe word Calvary originates from the Latin skull which means skull. We find traces of it in the etymology of a few words of usual French, such as baldness or bald. However, in ecclesiastical Latin the term skull had a whole other meaning. Indeed, the skull was the place of the skull, where Jesus was crucified. This name would come from the large number of skulls that were there, from the fact that many convicts were executed there. By metonymy, we gave the name Calvary to the monuments, composed of one or three crosses, reproducing respectively the crucifixion of Jesus and that of the two thieves who died with him.

Fineness and sharpness

The Mont-Calvaire de Sombacour is, for its part, made up of the fourteen stations of the Way of the Cross (Jesus’ journey to the crucifixion). They can be visited through a winding ascent to the top of the hill where there is an oratory and a large cross. The Stations of the Cross are made of stone and in the form of aedicules – these are small buildings built inside a large one. The delicacy and sharpness of the sculptures in high relief appearing there is impressive.

Station of the Way of the Cross in the form of aedicules.

If the ascent to the last station can be a little trying for some, it is well worth it! Indeed, the last station leads to a magnificent terrace with an oratory. This houses a grandiose recumbent statue of Christ, impressive in its realism. Even more breathtaking is the exceptional view that awaits us from the top of the hill. Overlooking the village, the Mont-Calvaire de Sombacour takes us into the softness and tranquility of the Franche-Comté countryside.

Grandiose recumbent figure of Christ, impressively realistic. RC

Dizzy

However, be careful on the descent, because as the saying goes, the higher you go, the harder the fall will be… or the more vertiginous will be the vertigo (!) And for good reason the descent by winding the cornices on the side of the hill can sometimes make you dizzy. Better hang on.

Exceptional view and vertiginous descent! RC

In the end, I came back down happy and serene. One last look at the top of the hill to admire its beauty and say see you soon. The Mont-Calvaire de Sombacour is a magnificent place, which really has it all!