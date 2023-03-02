The new public Wi-Fi in Lecce is signed by Cambium Networks. Thanks to a major global upgrade, Lecce’s public network has been taken to a new level, ready for today’s and tomorrow’s needs.

The public connectivity platform of the municipality of Lecce, built in 2010, it suffered from operational and management limitations, caused by the technological obsolescence of the installed hardware.

Access, after registering on the LUMEN Captive Portal, aimed mainly at citizens and tourists, guaranteed free internet browsing with traffic generally distributed on applications such as social networks, messaging and email. Over time, different vendors have been used for the subsequent expansions of the network, implemented through various evolutionary steps.

The 5 GHz transport network was built with HiperLan technology while the access network was based on mixed WiFi 4 and WiFi 5 technology.

The Municipality therefore deemed it necessary to implement a profound updating of the entire network infrastructure (transport and access) with latest generation technologies, favoring a unified technological approach for better network governance. One of the main requirements set by the customer was in fact that of being able to have a single control panel for monitoring the two components of the wireless infrastructure. Furthermore, the new solution had to fully comply with current regulations in terms of privacy & security. The main contractor of the tender, Fastwebentrusted the implementation of the technical solution to Guglielmoa technology provider specializing in Wi-Fi solutions.

L’unetwork upgrade, carried out in 2022, had a total duration of approximately 6 weeks, and was planned in such a way as to minimize user-side disservices by exploiting a ring configuration of the network. For each hotspot, correct functionality of the service and Wi-Fi performance were verified through login and speedtest with different types of devices.

The transport network has been completely revised and a ring with has been implemented tecnologia Cambium Networks PTP 550e, to which several Cambium ePMP 3000L BTS (Base Transceiver Station) have been connected with relative sector antennas to which, in the area, about fifty ePMP Force 300-16 and ePMP Force 300-25 CPE (Customer Premises Equipment) have been associated. The outdoor zones were covered with Cambium Wi-Fi 5 technology through the cnPilot e50xS / e510 product family. For the indoor areas, Cambium Wi-Fi 6 technology was used with cnPilot VX2-2 products. Where necessary, the devices are interconnected thanks to the EX2000 family cnMatrix switches.

In quantitative terms, in the last 12 months there have been:

• + 200,000 connections;

• + 95,000 connected users;

• + 70,000 total hours of navigation performed;

• + 60 TB of internet traffic

Also they were achieved:

• uniformity of service provided to the community;

• optimization of roaming between city areas;

• better performance in indoor environments (Wi-Fi 6);

• higher network throughput performance;

• 30% increase in connected users on an annual basis;

• single centralized management through the cnMaestro platform;

• excellent price / performance ratio.

“Public connectivity in step with today’s needs in terms of performance and security is now an absolute necessity. The solution implemented by Guglielmo has brought our network to a level of service suitable for today but also aimed at the future of our city” declared the Councilor for Technological Innovation and Digital Agenda Avv. Christian Gnoni.