Discovering the True Treasure: Seeking God and Embracing Jesus

Pope Francis Urges Faithful to Seek True Treasure in Encounter with God and Others

Vatican City – During the Angelus prayer on the last Sunday of July, Pope Francis delivered a powerful message to the faithful, urging them not to be confined by stereotypes or settle for mediocrity. The Pontiff emphasized that the true treasure of life lies in the encounter with God and with others, urging believers to seek out Jesus as a precious pearl worth sacrificing everything for.

Addressing the crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis explained the parable of the brave merchant who tirelessly searched for a precious pearl. He underscored the invitation for individuals to break free from stereotypes and mediocrity, encouraging them to strive for beautiful ideals and seek the novelty of God.

“Every day, we have the opportunity to witness beautiful things. It is crucial to train ourselves to recognize these treasures in our lives and associate them with the mundane,” the Pope emphasized. He cautioned against wasting time and freedom on trivial pastimes that leave individuals empty inside, urging them instead to focus on the precious treasures found in their daily encounters with God and others.

Highlighting the merchant’s decision to sell everything to acquire the pearl he found, Pope Francis reminded the faithful to evaluate what is truly valuable in life. “What is that pearl that the Lord told us can make us give up everything? This pearl is Himself, the Lord! Seek Him, find Him, meet Him, and be with Him. Jesus is the precious pearl of life, worth seeking, discovering, and having. When you meet Him, your life will change,” he stated.

The Pope invited everyone to engage in self-reflection, encouraging them to seek and discern what is “good and from God” in their own lives. Furthermore, he urged believers to put Christ first in everything and let go of things that are of no importance.

In conclusion, Pope Francis invoked the Virgin Mary’s help in seeking, finding, and embracing Jesus with all one’s strength. The Pontiff’s uplifting message serves as a reminder to believers of the immeasurable value of an encounter with God and the importance of living a purposeful and meaningful life.

For more information, visit the Vatican News Network at www.vaticannews.cn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

