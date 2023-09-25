Discovery of Ruins: “Cathedral of St. Peter, St. Paul and St. John the Baptist” in Ostia

Headline: Ancient Cathedral Discovered in Rome’s Ostia Ruins on European Cultural Heritage Day

Subtitle: German Archaeological Institute Reveals Findings of Five-Week Excavation

On the occasion of European Cultural Heritage Day on September 23, the German Archaeological Institute in Rome unveiled the remarkable discovery of the ruins of the “Cathedral of St. Peter, St. Paul and St. John the Baptist” in the fifth area of the Ostia ruins in Rome. After conducting five weeks of field excavation work, an international team of archaeologists uncovered this hidden treasure. However, to protect this precious heritage, the site will be reburied after a few days of public display.

The ancient port area of Ostia, situated southwest of Rome, holds great historical significance as the former dwelling place of Augustine, a prominent figure in the Christian Church, and his mother, Saint Monica. On European Cultural Heritage Day, the German Archaeological Institute in Rome shared the findings of a major archaeological excavation, which unveiled the ruins of the “Cathedral of St. Peter, St. Paul and St. John the Baptist” in the fifth area of the Ostia ruins. Norbert Zimmermann, the deputy director of the institute, hosted a briefing to provide insights into this exciting discovery.

The archaeological team, led by Zimmerman, consisted of 30 experts from various countries. Over the course of five weeks, they conducted extensive field excavations in the fifth area of the Ostia ruins. This archaeological project is part of a comprehensive research initiative started in the 1990s by archaeologist Michael Heinzelmann of the University of Cologne. Collaboration with Professor Sabine Feist of the University of Bonn and the University of Rome has ensured the success of this project.

Through the use of aerial photography, geophysical studies, and stratigraphic analysis, Zimmerman explained how the team accurately pinpointed the location of the ancient church of Ostia. Between 1998 and 2001, extensive excavations were conducted in areas 2, 4, and 5. Zimmerman emphasized that despite the significant damage, the research team was able to analyze the early Christian architectural complexes in these areas. With the help of electronic simulations, they reconstructed the original church’s floor plan, revealing a three-nave basilica with a baptistery.

Highlighting the significance of this finding, Zimmerman noted that the discovery of the Ostia Cathedral, alongside the existing Cathedral of Decumano, provides valuable insights into the Christian presence in the city. Previously, little evidence of Christian influence had been uncovered in Ostia. The recent findings are thus crucial in bridging the historical gap and shedding light on the development of Christianity in the region. Excavations will continue for the next five years to uncover further insights into this intriguing discovery.

To celebrate European Heritage Days, the archaeological excavations were made accessible to the public. However, to ensure the site’s preservation and enable future scientific research, the excavated remains will be reburied in the coming days. Currently, the semicircular apse and the priestly area of the church are on display. Notably, the two columns supporting the apse showcase a unique and characteristic style of early Christian architecture. Built in the early fourth century AD, the cathedral spans a length of 80 meters, including the grand foyer.

Zimmerman further explained that historical records indicate that the cathedral was built between 325 and 335. Emperor Constantine, in addition to sponsoring the construction of the Lateran Basilica and several other cathedrals, also provided funds to the Bishop of Ostia for the construction of this church. The location of the excavations aligns with the tradition that this was the spot where St. Peter set foot in Italy before reaching Rome. The Bishop of Ostia has always held a significant position within the Church, leading the delegation and overseeing the ceremony to ordain the newly elected pope.

During the recent weeks of excavation, the foundations of the cathedral were uncovered, along with a surrounding cemetery containing numerous tomb remains. However, like other religious sites, the cemetery has suffered systematic looting and destruction throughout its existence. Zimmerman expressed hope that future excavations will reveal more intact sarcophagi and additional insights into the history of Ostia.

Professor Zimmerman concluded by announcing that the next excavation phase will commence in the summer of 2024, with the anticipation of potential surprises. These surprises may involve connections to Saint Augustine and his mother, Saint Monica, who spent three months in Ostia and passed away there.

