Discovery of the Sacred Forest: a unique cultural and tourist space in Yaoundé – Journey to heights… Voyage of flavors

This Sunday, June 18, 2023, I had the chance to be invited to the ZOOM show broadcast on Alpha TV. After the show, I decided to take the opportunity to go to “The Sacred Forest”, a cultural and tourist space located at the Bastos roundabout in Yaoundé. I had spotted this place on Instagram a few months ago and thanks to the precise location on Google Maps, I could easily find it.

The Sacred Forest an atypical and magnificent setting

Located 800m from the Rond-Point Bastos, thehe Sacred Forest deserves its name, because it is a small village nestled under the trees in a swamp. To get there, you cross concrete blocks placed on wet ground. The entrance door is atypical, with a sheet metal and wooden door, and a wooden barrier decorated with flowers. Once inside the barrier, we discover a magnificent setting, with a green space laid out in the center. To relax, you can take advantage of three terracotta huts with a roof covered with straw leaves and three open-air boukarous, where carved wooden logs serve as seats and tables. In the center of this village, a hearth of wood fires, surrounded by a large and robust tree branch which serves as a seat. Sopho Le Juste, guardian of the forest, that this space is reserved for “evenings in the village” around the fire. The greenery, the songs of the birds and the calm that reign there are conducive to creation. Moreover,

The crown of flowers The entrance door to “The sacred forest” Botanical area Seats under the tree Terracotta hut “Evening in the village” area

The Sacred Forest is a research center on intangible heritage.

« The Sacred Forest is a research center on intangible heritage. We transform everything that is matter. And we also value musical instruments. Traditional musical instruments are made. » confides The just SOPHO, heritage guardian. It is the Sacred Forest Association, made up of several artists, who set up this space for artistic creation. This center aims to preserve and design tangible and intangible heritage. Le Juste SOPHO, heritage holder, is dedicated to the manufacture of heritage musical instruments: Sanza, Mbira, Kora and many others. Moreover, during my visit, he was kind enough to play me a song played at the Sanza, called “Belap” in Baham, his mother tongue.

Sopho Le Juste, designer of heritage musical instruments plays the Sanza

A museum of works of art and botanical museum

The sacred forest has a museum of works of art and musical instruments. It is accessible through a contribution de 2000Frs. The space itself is a botanical museum, with ornamental flowers and medicinal plants that beautify the forest. SOPHO, also a botanist and naturopath, explained to me the active principle of some plants. He and his team made the arrangements for almost ten years. The association also offers maintenance and development services for green spaces.

A meeting place for cultural events

The Sacred Forest is a residence of creation, but also a space for artistic expression. They often organize cultural events such as music concerts, performance shows. Their ambition is to organize events every weekend. On December 31, 2022 they organized “the sacred crossing”, to enter the new year in full reconnection with nature. The space is ideal for filming video clips and doing photo shoots. It is besides the pretty photos published on the instagram account that caught my attention. Here is also the Facebook account.

Event organized last May in The Sacred Forest

In the end, I was delighted with this discovery and I plan to return to visit the museum and learn more about heritage music. If you are looking for an atypical, cultural and artistic place in Yaoundé, the Sacred Forest is an essential meeting place.

Read also : Sidoine Feugui: passionate tourism blogger who has won laurels and honors

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

