Discussion on Reddit about vacationing in Montenegro | Info

The summer season is approaching, and with it the thinking about the vacation destination.

With the first sunny days, the topic of summer vacation destinations is brought up, and one of the inevitable discussions every year is vacationing in Montenegro. Even though the Tourism Organization of Montenegro is widely announcing that the prices will not deviate from last year’s, tourists from Serbia hesitate to spend their money with their neighbors, so in recent years they prefer to choose Greece, Turkey or Egypt. The discussion about “kids” and vacations in Montenegro also took place on Reddit:

“I’m really interested in what is the reason for someone, while thinking about where to go to the sea, to come to the sober conclusion that it will be Montenegro. Brother…

If you like crowds and dirty beaches, then Montenegro is the ideal place for you. Piles of garbage are collected on the beaches, and the sea is more black than blue. If you decide to go to Montenegro, you will have to be prepared to share the beach with thousands of other people and fight your way through the crowds to get to the shore.

Not to mention that people think that Montenegro is cheaper than Greece. Come on, please, I can spend the same amount of money in Montenegro as in Greece. Trust me, the price is the same, if not higher, and the quality of service is more desperate.

But I know what some of you will say: “Well, I don’t know English, so I can’t go to Greece.” Please, those are just excuses. English is not a secret science that you have to know in order to travel.

If you already have to decide between Montenegro and Greece, let’s be realistic – Greece is a much better option. Cleaner beaches, better food, nicer people. Even if you throw yourself into the sea in Greece, you won’t swim out with a bucket of garbage.

A just crowded! People as if they had all agreed to go to Montenegro at the same time, so there is no place for the normal world anymore. The traffic jam is like a freeway at 5 in the afternoon. In shops, on beaches, in restaurants…everywhere they just push and poke each other. But hey, I guess it’s fun being a sardine in a can, right?

And only hygiene. Come on the water is kind of suspicious, but when you see where people throw their trash – you want to go back home and go to the toilet just to see what a clean environment looks like.

And what else is there? Ah, yes, of course – food. If you like eating the same burgers and fries every day, then this is definitely the place for you. If you like to try something new, don’t count on Montenegro.

I could write about kindness and bad service until tomorrow, but let me bring the text to an end. They look at you as if it’s your fault for coming, they’d rather you give them money and go home right away. They try to charge you for everything just to get as much money out of you as possible, they charge for deck chairs and umbrellas as if you rented a bungalow accommodation in Zanzibar, not a deck chair on a crowded dirty Montenegrin beach,” said a Reddit user.

Comments started pouring in on this post, and while some are satisfied with their vacation in Montenegro, others say they “wouldn’t step foot” even if someone gave them a vacation:

“I have been to Herceg Novi twice, the first time I got sunstroke. I thought I was in the sun too much. The second time he avoided it, took care, again sunstroke, vomiting and fever. Later I discovered that it was because of the water, because all the sewage flows into the sea.”

“I haven’t been to Montenegro for 15 years, nor do I plan to soon. I generally don’t like the Adriatic coast, it’s very boring and often rocky. I also thank the crowds, the prices and the people of Milogorje for the additional minuses for Montenegro, it made it easier for me to narrow down my choice for vacation at least one less destination”

“Here it is. It takes me 5 hours by train to get to Montenegro, I literally don’t even know how to get to Greece from Republika Srpska. I would probably have to change one of the 5 modes of transportation and travel for 2 days”

“It is a beautiful country, you should visit it even outside the summer season. There is a lot to see and do, the people are pleasant. They drive a little sharper, though. Cetinje, Danilovgrad and Podgorica are beautiful cities for me without being on the sea”

“And it’s a bit pointless to compare Montenegro and Greece because Greece has a million islands and probably the second longest coast in Europe, while Montenegro has 300 km of coast and three islands”, were some of the comments.

