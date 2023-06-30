Discussions about the police and guns in France

In 2022 in France thirteen people were killed by the police in the context of the “refus d’obtempérer”, the refusal by a motorist or a motorcyclist to stop on the orders of a policeman: the same situation that occurred a few days ago in Nanterre, a municipality in the western suburbs of Paris, when a police officer killed 17-year-old Nahel M.. In the video of the incident, which has been released and verified and which has denied the official version initially given by the police, we see an officer at a car window while arguing with the driver, Nahel M., pointing a gun at him inches away. Then a shot is heard as the car starts up again.

The death of Nahel M. has reopened a debate in France which has to do with the question of the legitimate defense of the police and with the legitimacy or otherwise, in some circumstances, of the use of weapons by the police officers. The various political alignments have expressed very different positions: those of the right coincide in almost all cases with those of the police unions. But the polarization of the debate, which had already existed, identical, last year, “is not satisfied with nuances and pays little attention to the causes of the phenomenon, which however can be clarified by unequivocal figures”, had written already at the end of 2022 Antoine Albertini, specialist of The world in police matters.

In 2020 the relationship of the National Interministerial Observatory on road safety had detected an increase of 16.5 percent compared to the previous year in the “refus d’obtempérer”, with 26,589 cases identified. From 2010 to 2019, this crime, envisaged by the French highway code, increased by more than 49 percent.

The police unions have proposed a generic “hatred against the police” as an explanation for the phenomenon, but the causes seem to be mostly other and different from each other. Albertini, for example, establishes a link with the entry into force of the points licence, introduced in France in 1993, which since then has led to a twenty-five times higher number of “refus d’obtempérer”. Again Albertini cites the approximately 800,000 French drivers who do not have insurance because in most cases they cannot afford it: the seizure of the vehicle, the revocation of the license and the ban on driving for up to five years – consequences of being caught drive without insurance – they would therefore have a weight in reading the data.

However, it was not only the cases of “refus d’obtempérer” that increased, but also the number of times the police fired. Several observers have linked the increase in police shootings in “refus d’obtempérer” contexts to the consequences of a controversial law approved in January 2017 which effectively broadened the scope of “legitimate defence” by the police. The law accepted the requests made by the police unions after an incident that took place in October 2016 in Viry-Châtillon, in the Île-de-France region, when two officers were injured by the throwing of some Molotov cocktails. The episode was not linked to a “refus d’obtempérer” but had nevertheless led to changes in the use of weapons also for this specific circumstance.

There were 137 “moving vehicle shootings” in 2016, 202 the following year, while the average over the previous five years was 119 (for the State Police General Inspectorate, vehicle shootings, a broader category but which also includes cases of “refus d’obtempérer”, are the majority of cases of use of weapons by officers). By 2021, shootings had dropped to 157, still higher than in years prior to 2017. Also in 2017, French law enforcement had recorded a strong increaseequal to 54.51 per cent, of the use of weapons in general: 384 cases compared to 255 in 2016. Between 2018 and 2020, the annual average was equal to 300, fifty cases more than that recorded between 2012 and 2016.

The law passed in 2017 effectively concerned the circumstances in which the police could act legitimately using weapons. The text, at least as it was interpreted then and continues to be interpreted today, broadened these circumstances, allowing the police force to use their weapons in more flexible conditions than those envisaged up to that moment.

There was a lot of talk about the fact that the law aligned the regime of use of weapons by the agents of the national police to that in force for the gendarmerie, considered more flexible: the gendarmerie is a military police force which has jurisdiction above all in the territories border and in small towns. In practice, in 2017 it was considered that police officers were authorized to shoot in the following cases: in the event of danger to their life or physical integrity, or a threat; if they could not defend themselves or otherwise protect third parties; to prevent the recurrence of a murder or an attempted murder; if they had to neutralize an individual who was trying to escape and who risked attacking third parties during the escape; and when a motorist’s “refus d’obtempérer” physically threatened the officers.

However, not everyone agreed with this interpretation of the law. Several legal experts, remember The world, argued that the expansion of the concept of “legitimate defense” (which is a cause of criminal irresponsibility and which, if recognized, makes the perpetrator ineligible for prosecution) was more formal than substantial, given that in order to be able to shoot and be recognized as legitimate defense the agents should have continued to respect the criteria of “absolute necessity” and “strict proportionality” both provided for by law. According to this idea, the subsequent uninhibited use of weapons by the policemen would have depended not so much on the text of the law itself, but on the interpretation given to it by the forces of order themselves. In practice, the text had confirmed, among gendarmes and policemen, the false idea according to which shooting was permitted on any vehicle whose driver refused to submit to a check.

For some time some French police unions they ask to move from the principles of “strict proportionality” and “absolute necessity” to a principle of “presumption of self-defense” in cases involving the use of a firearm by police officers on duty. The presumption of self-defense, they say, should be systematic for members of the police force: in practice, they would like the presumption of legitimacy of the defense to be valid in all circumstances, exonerating whoever committed the crime, such as example shoot, from the obligation to prove the existence of all the requirements that justify that action. In this way, it should be the prosecution that has to demonstrate that the requirements of legitimate defense do not exist and not the police forces that have to demonstrate that their actions meet the requirements of proportionality and necessity.

For Thibault de Montbrial, a lawyer specializing in the defense of members of the police forces and theorist of the notion of presumption of self-defense, it would not be so much a question of changing the law as of allowing the courts to take into account the specific status of the shooter. The lawyer, as well as some police unions, then called for the creation of courts specialized in judging those who are part of the police force.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

