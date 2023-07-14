Discussions around Northern Ireland’s most important and divisive holiday

Last Wednesday, July 12, the “Twelfth” was celebrated in Northern Ireland, the most important national holiday in the country which has been celebrated every year since 1795. The Twelfth is also the most controversial holiday, because it divides the Catholic community and that protestant, who each represent around half of Northern Ireland’s population and whose riots have characterized much of Northern Ireland’s recent history. On the occasion of the Twelfth, people of the Protestant religion march and parade in Northern Irish cities together with bands playing traditional songs, especially through predominantly Catholic neighborhoods. In the past it was on these occasions that the celebrations turned into violent clashes: however, no serious incidents have occurred since 2018.

The Twelfth – which means “twelfth” – has been celebrated for more than two centuries in memory of the battle of the Boyne, a river north of Dublin, in 1690. The battle was fought two years after the Glorious Revolution, with which the Catholic king James II had been deposed and replaced by William III of Orange, of the Protestant religion. At Boyne, James II, supported by France, met again with William III, supported by Holland, but was defeated, although the two sides subsequently clashed on other occasions. The Twelfth is precisely the celebration of the victory of William III and the Protestants over the rival side.

Northern Ireland’s Catholic community has always perceived the Twelfth as an opportunity for Protestants to remind them of their inferior position in Northern Irish society (Protestants have long been in the majority, although as of 2022 Catholics are more): Catholics tend to be pro-independence, therefore in favor of reuniting Northern Ireland with the Irish Republic, while Protestants are pro-unionist, or in favor of maintaining Northern Ireland belonging to the United Kingdom.

There has always been tension between the two communities, especially after decades of an almost civil war that reached its climax with the attacks and clashes of the period known as the “Troubles”, between the 1960s and 1990s. Internal conflict ended in 1998 with the Good Friday Agreement, but divisions remained. In Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, some neighborhoods are still separated from each other by later and protections, to limit clashes between the two communities.

The Twelfth celebrations last several days before and after the 12th of July, during which Northern Irish towns and cities are festooned with streamers, UK flags and EU flags.Ulstera red cross on a yellow background in the center of which is a raised hand representing the province of the same name (delle quattro provinces with which the island of Ireland was traditionally divided, Ulster is the northernmost one: it is made up of nine counties, six of which make up Northern Ireland).

The night of July 11, which precedes the Twelfth, is called “Eleventh Night” or “Bonfire night” – eleventh night or night of the bonfire – and is celebrated for the same reasons. Mounds of straw and wood more than ten meters high are prepared and then burned, on which it is not uncommon for the flags of the Republic of Ireland, images of Irish political leaders and religious symbols traditionally linked to Catholicism to be placed. It is the moment of the celebrations that is most criticised, and it is now also the one in which the most accidents occur related to both the preparation of the bonfires and when they are set on fire.

The Twelfth celebrations are organized by the Orange Order, which has been around since 1795 and today is made up of very traditional Protestants. The members of the Order, the so-called “Orange Men”, were the staunchest supporters of territorial continuity with the United Kingdom, opposing Irish and later Scottish independence. The ideas of the Orange Men are considered discriminatory and sectarian: for example they have always claimed the system of privileges enjoyed by Protestants in Ireland, from the establishment of William III until the twentieth century. The privileges were protected by the “penal laws of Ireland”, which for example prevented non-Protestants (and therefore mainly Catholics) from working in public offices, doing politics or even just owning horses worth more than five pounds.

The Irish penal laws contributed to the creation of the so-called “Protestant Ascendancy”, the Protestant ruling class which in Ireland was under the protection of the sovereign of England and which held power until the 1920s, when the island of Ireland was divided into the two nations that compose it.

For some time now, the Orange Order has been complaining that the original spirit of the Twelfth celebrations has been lost, underlining in particular the numerous episodes of riots, vandalism and violence caused mostly by the abuse of alcohol in the evenings of the ’11 and 12 July. Although these episodes have decreased in recent years, a letter from within the Order was circulated in Northern Irish newspapers last week which contained a draft review of the organization of the march to avoid new unrest in the future.

This week an Irish MP belonging to the Green Party, Patrick Costello, has talked about the hypothesis that in the future the Twelfth could also become a national holiday in Ireland: according to Costello it would be a way to further unify the country. Costello has been criticized above all by the unionists, who believe that adopting a party deemed discriminatory for a large part of the population is not the most effective way to create national cohesion. At the moment, however, there are no concrete plans to implement Costello’s proposal.

