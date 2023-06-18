Diseases, pollution and water damage, journey into the catastrophe along the Dnieper River

ZAPORIZHZHIA- Le sponde del Dnepr a Zaporizhzhia they are dominated by a vegetation so powerful that it manages to dampen the harshness of the Soviet barracks that form the urban fabric of the city. The river, here as further North a Dnipro and further south a Khersonhas always been the beating heart of the civilization that populates these wretched lands, but the events of the past few weeks have irreparably changed its appearance.