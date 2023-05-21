Disinfection of flooded buildings will begin on Monday Info

The mayor of the municipality of Novi Grad, Miroslav Drljača, told Srna that from Monday, May 22, the teams of the Hygiene and Epidemiological Service of the Health Center will start disinfecting residential buildings that were flooded.

Source: Headquarters for Emergency Situations Novi Grad

Drljača says that, for the sake of better organization of this work, citizens whose facilities need to be disinfected should report to the toll-free number of the Information Center 121.

He said that before the arrival of the teams, citizens should clean and dry the premises as much as possible.

Independent expert associate for Civil Protection Mirko Lukić said that the team of the Republican Administration of Civil Protection is still in Novi Grad, and that water is being pumped out of the half-flooded settlement of Mlakve.

He said that a strong pump of the Republic Administration is included in this settlement, and that another six smaller pumps are included in the Radišići settlement.

So far, citizens have reported that water has flooded more than 80 residential and auxiliary buildings.

The water level of the river Una is 358 centimeters, which is 36 centimeters less than this morning.

The water level of the Sana River is 378 centimeters or 32 centimeters less than this morning.

(Srna)