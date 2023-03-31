Home World Disinformation in the age of artificial intelligence – Le Regard de Mahmoud
World

Disinformation in the age of artificial intelligence – Le Regard de Mahmoud

by admin
Disinformation in the age of artificial intelligence – Le Regard de Mahmoud

ChatGPT, Imagen, Dall-E, FaceApp… There are many powerful tools that generate texts, images and videos in minutes. These projects developed by large artificial intelligence firms, such as Open AI, are sometimes difficult to recognize.

Faced with this explosion of AI tools, we are entering a stage of significant social change, where ways of working and living will take on a new approach. A complex approach that requires a spirit of discernment and more vigilance to better understand the subject.

Images that sow doubt

However, as it is easy to use Dall-e or Imagen to generate a photo, or even FaceApp to create a video, what will be the challenges of these artificial intelligence tools on information, how to discern the real image/video of the fake from the result given by the AI?

A few days ago Midjourney, the artificial intelligence research laboratory, unveiled several photos generated by its artificial intelligence, where senior leaders found themselves in unusual situations.

Like for example the photo of Donald Trump arrested by the police, or Emmanuel Macron sitting on a pile of garbage. Relayed on social networks and WhatsApp messaging, these photos manage to sow doubt in the minds of many.

Also, it is difficult for a large majority to determine an image generated by Midjourney or Dall-e. This seems to open the door for malicious people to spread misinformation. It is more than ever essential to think about a strategy to disentangle the real information from the false in this increasingly worrying context.

Some tips for spotting an image of an artificial intelligence

To recognize a photo generated by an artificial intelligence, all you have to do is apply the few tips / advice from the Observers from France 24:

See also  France today to vote for the regional, but it is a test for the presidential elections
The 4 instructions for spotting an image of artificial intelligence. Credit: France 24 Observers

Be that as it may, our role, as a connected citizen, consists in leading the fight to better sensitize our community to more vigilance and caution in the face of the results produced by the tools of artificial intelligence.

You may also like

Vânia Mignone “A song is made out of...

Trump, what he is accused of and the...

India temple collapse kills at least 35

Bologna-Udinese | Motta: “Zirkzee and Dominguez will be...

China Taiwan, tension rises: 9 military planes over...

Russia, the mother of Masha appears, the pacifist...

German media: German foreign minister to visit Beijing...

BenQ TK860i successor to TK850

The teacher held a class in a costume...

“Easter exhibition of folk handicrafts” opened in Subotica!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy