ChatGPT, Imagen, Dall-E, FaceApp… There are many powerful tools that generate texts, images and videos in minutes. These projects developed by large artificial intelligence firms, such as Open AI, are sometimes difficult to recognize.

Faced with this explosion of AI tools, we are entering a stage of significant social change, where ways of working and living will take on a new approach. A complex approach that requires a spirit of discernment and more vigilance to better understand the subject.

Images that sow doubt

However, as it is easy to use Dall-e or Imagen to generate a photo, or even FaceApp to create a video, what will be the challenges of these artificial intelligence tools on information, how to discern the real image/video of the fake from the result given by the AI?

A few days ago Midjourney, the artificial intelligence research laboratory, unveiled several photos generated by its artificial intelligence, where senior leaders found themselves in unusual situations.

Like for example the photo of Donald Trump arrested by the police, or Emmanuel Macron sitting on a pile of garbage. Relayed on social networks and WhatsApp messaging, these photos manage to sow doubt in the minds of many.

Also, it is difficult for a large majority to determine an image generated by Midjourney or Dall-e. This seems to open the door for malicious people to spread misinformation. It is more than ever essential to think about a strategy to disentangle the real information from the false in this increasingly worrying context.

Some tips for spotting an image of an artificial intelligence

To recognize a photo generated by an artificial intelligence, all you have to do is apply the few tips / advice from the Observers from France 24:

The 4 instructions for spotting an image of artificial intelligence. Credit: France 24 Observers

Be that as it may, our role, as a connected citizen, consists in leading the fight to better sensitize our community to more vigilance and caution in the face of the results produced by the tools of artificial intelligence.