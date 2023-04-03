Home World Dismissal of McDonald’s workers in America | Info
World

Dismissal of McDonald’s workers in America | Info

by admin
Dismissal of McDonald’s workers in America | Info

McDonald’s is closing offices in America this week, mass layoffs are expected.

Izvor: shutterstock/Michael Gordon

McDonald’s has announced that it is temporarily closing its US offices this week as it prepares to announce employees about layoffs. It’s part of a broader restructuring of the company, VSJ reported. In an internal memo, which was sent to US employees and some international staff last week, the most popular fast food restaurant chain asked employees to work from home from today until Wednesday.

There are no details on how many of them will be fired, the newspaper reported, and in an email from the Chicago-based company – it is stated that during the week of April 3, they will be announced.key decisions related to roles” and the number of personnel of the corporation. McDonald’s has asked employees to cancel all meetings with vendors and other outside collaborators. Reuters further recalls that the company said in January that it would review corporate staffing levels as part of its business strategy, which could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansions in others.

By the way, McDonald’s is just one more in a series of American (and global) companies that make such cuts. Moreover, even the powerful UBS, which recently took over Credit Suisse – announced the elimination of around 30% of jobs.

(WORLD)

See also  Ecuadorian President condemns new round of prison riots, death toll rises to 68

You may also like

Iran, no university for unveiled female students

“Locochona”, the collaboration between Cariño and Girl Ultra

That’s why Sanna Marin didn’t lose Finland, she...

mega red star live broadcast livestream | Sport

I work at the Circumetnea Railway, the competition...

Messina Denaro, the medical adviser and the Palermo...

Venezuelans in Brazil, the challenge of hospitality

Socialism and equality according to Aldo Schiavone –...

Bologna-Udinese / Jaka Bijol doesn’t fit: “We had...

Udinese Market | Deulofeu-Tottenham: hot situation! At the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy