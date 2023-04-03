McDonald’s is closing offices in America this week, mass layoffs are expected.

Izvor: shutterstock/Michael Gordon

McDonald’s has announced that it is temporarily closing its US offices this week as it prepares to announce employees about layoffs. It’s part of a broader restructuring of the company, VSJ reported. In an internal memo, which was sent to US employees and some international staff last week, the most popular fast food restaurant chain asked employees to work from home from today until Wednesday.

There are no details on how many of them will be fired, the newspaper reported, and in an email from the Chicago-based company – it is stated that during the week of April 3, they will be announced.key decisions related to roles” and the number of personnel of the corporation. McDonald’s has asked employees to cancel all meetings with vendors and other outside collaborators. Reuters further recalls that the company said in January that it would review corporate staffing levels as part of its business strategy, which could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansions in others.

By the way, McDonald’s is just one more in a series of American (and global) companies that make such cuts. Moreover, even the powerful UBS, which recently took over Credit Suisse – announced the elimination of around 30% of jobs.

