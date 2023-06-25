Dismissed proceedings against Prigozhin in Russia | Info

The criminal proceedings against the owner of the private military company “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin will be dismissed and he will go to Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Source: Profimedia

Peskov did not announce the details of what Prigozhin will do in Belarus.

The office of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko previously announced that Prigozhin accepted Lukashenko’s proposal to stop the movement of his soldiers on the territory of Russia and to take steps to de-escalate the situation.

The announcement states that the negotiations between Lukashenko and Prigozhin lasted the whole day and that an acceptable solution to the situation was reached, with security guarantees for the members of “Wagner”.

Prigozhin then announced that the convoys with members of “Wagner” were returning to their bases.

“Recognizing the responsibility due to the fact that Russian blood will be spilled, we are returning to the base in accordance with the plan,” said Prigozhin.

The Federal Security Service of Russia initiated proceedings against Prigozhin yesterday for rebellion, and the Russian president said today that all those who raised arms against the army are traitors and that he will take decisive action against them.

SRNA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

