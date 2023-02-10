Activist and restless investors

There are also activist investors ready to do battle in the beleaguered sector: Disney has ended up in the crosshairs of Nelson Peltz, who is asking for a seat on the board of directors. The tensions have recently revived hypotheses that Disney could also be ready to divest assets, such as ESPN: yesterday Iger explicitly denied that the sports network is for sale, even if this option had been explored by the past management. He stated that this is not the reason why a special division was created and that indeed its assets “continue to create value” for Disney. But Iger, now back at the top of the company he had led for years, also comes to terms with another, complex question in search of an answer in the longer term: his is an assignment officially of only two years, to straighten the course , and has a mission to find a next-generation successor.

Necessary decisions

However, the moves triggered today by Iger are aimed at at least warding off specters of crises and shareholder revolts in the more immediate horizon and at the same time starting Disney on a more sustainable path. “I did not make this decision lightly,” Iger said on results conference calls of the significant cuts. But it was “necessary to face today’s challenges”. In the statement on the financial statements he added that the maneuver, intended to focus the group around “creativity” while reducing expenses, aims to lead to “sustained growth and profitability in the streaming business, will better position us to overcome future global economic woes and challenges and to bring value to our shareholders”.

The ballast of streaming

Just streaming, Disney’s big bet in recent years in a duel with the pioneer Netflix, has continued for the moment to remain an Achilles’ heel and to dig losses: the so-called direct-to-consumer activity has brought as a dowry an operating deficit of 1.1 billion in the last three months of 2022, although lower than the 1.2 billion feared by analysts on the eve and the 1.5 billion in the immediately preceding quarter. Global subscribers to the Disney+ flagship service, which the company had been trying to expand at any cost, fell to 161.8 million, down for the first time since its 2019 launch by 2.4 million following price increases prices and loss of popular cricket rights in India market, though remaining above 161.1 million forecast. However, Iger reiterated an outlook that sees streaming active by the end of the 2024 fiscal year, defining the goal as his “number one priority” without wanting to abandon or neglect the performance of cinema films and linear television for this reason traditional.

Profits above expectations, thanks to the parks

Overall, net of items, earnings for the October-December period, the company’s fiscal first quarter, were 99 cents per share versus 78 cents expected. Net profits surged to $1.28 billion from $1.1 billion a year earlier. The turnover rose by 8% to 23.51 billion, compared to the 23.37 billion anticipated. The old Parks division drove the performance of the entire group, thanks to a 21% increase in revenues to 8.7 billion. The markets will continue to wait for answers from the performance and from the new restructuring, if they are enough to untie not only the financial issues but also those of strategy for Disney.