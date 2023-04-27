Disney sues DeSantis for retaliation after no to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

Listen to the audio version of the article

Disney is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the revocation of licenses on its theme park district, claiming the governor conducted a “targeted campaign of governmental retaliation” after the company objected to a law that critics call it «Don’t Say Gay». The lawsuit was filed in Tallahassee on Wednesday, minutes after a Disney World supervisory board, appointed by DeSantis, voted to void a deal that gave planning and construction licenses to its sprawling properties near Orlando.

“Disney regrets it has come to this point,” the document reads. But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests and local development partners from a relentless campaign to arm governmental power against Disney in retaliation. for expressing a political point of view unpopular with some state officials.” The lawsuit is the latest in a more than year-long battle between Disney and DeSantis as he prepares to launch his presidential bid in the coming months.

“We are not aware of any legal right that allows a company to retain special privileges not held by other companies in the state,” said DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske. “This lawsuit is another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law.” The battle began last year after Disney, facing intense pressure, publicly objected to a state law that bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in the early grades, a policy that critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

In retaliation, DeSantis took over Disney World‘s self-governing district and appointed a new board of supervisors that would oversee municipal services at the theme parks. But before the new board took office, the company pushed through a settlement that stripped the new supervisors of much of their authority. DeSantis’ board said Wednesday that Disney’s move to maintain control over their properties is effectively illegal and was done without adequate public notice.