Villages razed to the ground, houses uninhabitable, displaced people in the cold who depend on external aid. The testimonials of Doctors Without Borders arriving from the areas affected by the earthquake in Turkey e Syria of 6 February – which caused the death of over 50 thousand people – describe serious situations difficultyto which the NGO tries to respond, with the distribution in rural areas of basic necessities, including curtainsfood, hygiene kits e warm clothesin collaboration with various organizations partner locals. “The first thing we do in these situations is identify the most places neglectedwhere less aid has arrived, and assess people’s needs – he explains Ricardo Martinezlogistics coordinator leading one of the first emergency teams of Doctors Without Borders you arrive in Turkey after the earthquake, which tells about the situation in the city of Adiyamana city that before earthquake almost had 300 thousand inhabitants and where now thousands of building they are destroyed.

“No people they waited in turn next to the collapsed buildings, hoping to find their loved ones alive, or at least find their bodies so they could have a worthy one burial and not be taken to a common grave.” The displaced they camp as they can in stadiums, in squares, in the middle of streetsand there are tents scattered in almost every corner of the city, while “le temperature here they can reach 10 degrees below zero at night”. Those who could, went by car, maybe towards IstanbulAnkara and Antalya or to rural areas around cities. “People are sad e despairanxious and uncertain about the future – she continues Martínez -. Many relive their experiences in their minds and believe that it can happen again. Despite the significant response from the Turkish authorities and civil society, the help offered is meager compared to the enormity of the situation. Right now, people really need shelter, latrines, showers, water, heating systems, winter clothing, generators, blankets, hygiene kits and cleaning supplies.” And while we try to respond to the needs of those who have lost everything, or almost everything, here are some testimonies collected by Doctors Without Borders.

Kenan: “Sixteen people from six families now live in this house” – “I’m from Golbasia city of about 60 thousand inhabitants in the district of Adiyaman. I lived on the second floor of a two story building. There were four of us at home when the earthquake hit: my wife, daughter, mother-in-law and me. Luckily we all survived. The window fell on my daughter, but she’s fine. Mine too bakery It was destroyed. Almost all buildings of Golbasi they are now in ruins, many people have died and most of the survivors are gone, like us. We are traumatized. Two days after the earthquake I went to the city of Adiyaman because we had received the news that some relatives had died. Now we live on the edge of this village, Kusakkaya, which has about 500 inhabitants. We came here because my mother in law has a house. Now sixteen people from six families live in this house. We all sleep together in the same room, which is the only one that stays warm. Initially there were about 200 displaced people in this village, but about half moved to other places such as Antalya. Many people are still afraid that the earth will shake again. Currently our main needs are housing and showers, because at the moment we can’t take a shower. In the villages it is cleaner than in the city, hence the infections are not a problem at the moment, but we are concerned about the epidemic. I am very relieved that nothing has happened to my family, otherwise it would have been very hard. Here we depend from assistance that we receive. People who have resources are coping better, but those who don’t are dependent on aid.”

Miyase Kürk: “My main concerns are having a proper roof over my head and the health and well-being of my children” – “I grew up in this village, Yazicabut after I got married I moved to the nearby city of Adiyaman, where my husband is from, and I have lived there for 15 years. The night of earthquake there were about seven moments where I thought about dying. We lived in a apartment for rent in a six-story building. The building did not collapse, but was badly damaged. It had snowed that night and I spent the night outdoors with the children; we covered ourselves with gods plastic sheeting. My husband went to help look for people in nearby buildings; when he reached us the next morning he had blood on his hands. On the third day we came to Yazica, because my parents have a house here. Now about 30 relatives from nine different families live together here, all of Adiyaman except a person who comes from Gaziantep. This one story home has been lightly hit [dai terremoti]. The outdoor toilet facility and water system are not working properly and we are afraid to go inside. We have been given two tents as there is not enough room for everyone in the house. My main concerns are having a proper roof over our heads and the health and well-being of our children. Even if we are all one family, we end up arguing often because we all live on top of each other. We hope that God will help us to overcome this situation”.

Ülkükaya: “Every time there is an aftershock, the house moves again” – “In our village, Karahoyük (near Elbistan), 25 of 60 houses collapsed; of those still standing, 15 have serious damage, such as large cracks in the walls. My one-story house was badly damaged. All the glass shattered and even the kitchen utensils and dishes were broken. We are afraid to go in and so we just go in very quickly to go to the bathroom. The cracks are getting bigger and bigger and every time there is an aftershock the house moves again. After the first earthquake we went out into the courtyard. The next day we built a makeshift tent with some plastic sheeting that we normally use for agricultural activities. We stayed here for a week makeshift tent, then a neighbor took us up in a small house that hadn’t been damaged. But we can’t stay there long, so we needed one tent real for me and my two children (tent which was then donated by Médecins Sans Frontières through a partner organization). We have received a few so far basic aidscome food e clothes. We are grateful to everyone who has given us something. We now need our home to be inspected so we can move back in.”

Ali Eran: “This year will be very tough” – I am the mukhtar [capo locale eletto] Of Gümüş Dögena village near the city of Elbistan […]. Yesterday i medici they came to check on the villagers and brought the medicine for the elderly, but we don’t have enough gas and we need fuel for the heating, like wood. This year will be very tough. I have never had such an experience. Does Freddo, there is snow and everything is closed, including shops and businesses. I’m overseeing relief efforts for our village; I make announcements over loudspeakers to distribute them.”