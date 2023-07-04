Disputed fundraiser for cop who shot Nahel M.

Loading player

A fundraiser in support of the family of the Nanterre policeman charged after shooting against Nahel M., whose death has triggered the great protests of recent days in France, has exceeded 1 million and 400 thousand euros. It was started on the GoFundMe platform by Jean Messiha, a French far-right and former spokesman for Eric Zemmour, and is receiving widespread criticism, with many calls for it to be suspended. The fundraising launched in support of Nahel M.’s mother did not, on the other hand, exceed 250,000 euros.

Messiha had launched a first crowdfunding initiative on June 29 on the French platform Leetchi, on which, among other things, a second fundraiser is active for the policeman who shot and which in turn reached 61 thousand euros. However, Leetchi required a series of documents to initiate the funding, including the policeman’s marriage certificate, and Messiha therefore switched to GoFundMe.

In less than three hours from its publication, Messiha’s crowdfunding has raised more than 143,000 euros with an average of almost 25 euros per donor. In four days it has exceeded 1 million and 400 thousand euros (the goal was 50 thousand euros) with more than 72 thousand donors and is continuing to grow. Among those who donated money, at least a hundred paid in excess of 200 euros and the highest, anonymous donation was 3,000 euros. Many have chosen to make the donation using explicit pseudonyms such as “for the respect of the police”, or other more controversial ones: “Jean culas Mélanchon”, that is “Messiha tricked Jean-Luc Mélanchon”, the leader of the left who spoke out against the initiative and against the abuses of the so-called police forces.

In turn, Messiha wrote on Twitter that “the intensive care units will be filled with an influx of gauchos PLS ! Congratulations to all and long live France!” It is a derogatory reference to the exponents of the gauche, that is, of the left, who due to illness following the success of his campaign will be transported en masse to the hospital in a lateral safety position, to avoid the risk of suffocation. At the same time, «with the elegance that distinguishes it», he has commented the newspaper ReleaseMessiha stressed that the fundraising campaign for Nahel M.’s mother did not go so well, as if some kind of “nauseous” challenge was underway, he always says Releasewhich however «should in no way exist».

The fundraising for the policeman is a success, but it should not be ignored that the idea came to Jean Messiha, who is trying to use the story instrumentally to advance topics that belong to his political area. Reading the comments of some of the donors, he always explains Release“there is every reason to think that what is at stake goes beyond simple assistance to the family of a man awaiting trial”.

The introductory text of the campaign says: «Support to the family of the policeman from Nanterre, Florian M. who did his job and who is now paying dearly for the consequences. Support him MASSIVE and support our law enforcement!”. Along the same lines as part of the right and the extreme right, the fundraiser relaunches the idea that the policeman, indicted for voluntary murder and currently in pre-trial detention, would only do his job. The images of the video released a few hours after the death of Nahel M., and which contradicted the first version given by the police, however, show the policeman shooting the teenager point-blank in a situation that even according to the Nanterre prosecutor’s office does not seem to satisfy « the legal conditions for the use of the weapon”.

Jean Messiha is a very popular figure in what the French call the “fachosphere,” the online community of far-right individuals and groups. He is regularly invited to CNews, the news channel fined for inciting racial hatred and which many define as a sort of French Fox News, and is widely followed on social networks. The link to his fundraising has also been widely relaunched by far-right channels and networks belonging to Eric Zemmour’s party. He is circulated finally on several Facebook groups of the police within which, as has explained political opinion pollster Jérôme Fourquet, corporatism is a deeply rooted value. The fact that the fundraising’s detractors made a lot of noise about it may ultimately have paradoxically played a role in its success.

Several people have been asking for the closure of Messiha’s fundraising for days. Some leftists have spoke of an “indecent” initiative and the lawyer Arié Alimi, who has defended many victims of police abuse, said that “there is a price on the lives of Arab and black boys”. There have also been explicit requests to suspend GoFundMe, including that of the secretary of the Socialist Party Olivier Faure. But they were unsuccessful. The US company explained that “for the moment, this collection complies with the terms of service, as it specifies that the funds are intended for the maintenance of the family. They’ve been added as beneficiaries, so the money will go directly to them.”

The story has a precedent, which however went very differently and which, also in this case, leaves open the question of whether the policeman’s family will ever be able to have that money in the end. In 2019, former French boxer Christophe Dettinger was filmed clashing with police during the yellow vest protests. Two days later he presented himself at the police station to turn himself in and to support him a fundraiser was opened on the French platform Leetchi which reached more than 145 thousand euros.

Also on that occasion the initiative was much contested and Leetchi, in the face of heavy criticism from politicians, government officials and police unions, had finally decided to suspend it explaining that it did not respect the terms of service which, among other things, “prohibit any incitement to hatred or violence”.

Two years later a Paris court had declared void the contract concluded by whoever launched the fundraiser for Dettinger with Leetchi. In a note, the court explained that the collection promoted the use of physical violence against the police and that, “in a broad sense”, it was also intended to “compensate for convictions that could occur in the future”. Also in the case of fundraising for the policeman, therefore, an evaluation of the objectives explicitly declared at the time of launch may be necessary to determine its legality.

Meanwhile, the Sleeping Giants collective, which fights against hate speech on the Internet, has asked GoFundMe to urgently suspend the fundraising launched by Messiha quoting terms of service of the same company and writing on Twitter that by the mere fact of existing this initiative fuels feelings of injustice and tensions.

GoFundMe prohibits the use of its services with the implicit or explicit purpose of promoting or disseminating content that reflects, incites or promotes behaviors advocating hatred and violence, but the platform also says that the judgment on such content is at its “sole discretion” . He also says, however, that fundraising for “the legal defense of alleged financial and violent crimes” is prohibited.

Sleeping Giants then noted that the beneficiary of the fundraiser is unclear: “the family,” “Florian M.” and then “the police”. Finally, he asked the platform for clarification on how it can guarantee that no part of the money raised will go to cover the legal costs of the policeman in question, who has been accused of voluntary homicide.

⚠️Dear @gofundme Could you pls urgently determine whether you find the French fundraiser “Soutien pour la famille du policier de Nanterre” to be unacceptable and objectionable, as per your ToS?! Its sheer existence inflames the sentiment of injustice and furthers tensions

1/3 pic.twitter.com/8z5EpnyzVL — Sleeping Giants FR (@slpng_giants_fr) July 2, 2023

GoFundMe is a platform that allows you to create fundraising campaigns of various kinds for free and which applies a commission to be paid by the beneficiaries equal to 2.9 percent plus 0.25 euros per donation. Based on these indications, if the campaign for the policeman stopped at 1 million and 400 thousand euros, the platform would retain an amount equal to around 60 thousand euros.

