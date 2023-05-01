Home » Disputed penalty in the match Velež – Borac statements VInko Marinović Nedim Jusufbegović | Sport
Banja Luka Borac lost in Mostar to Velež in the 29th round of the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

At the press conference, coaches Vinko Marinović and Nedim Jusufbegović were asked to comment on the controversial situation.

“I said before not to comment on those situations and the trial,” said Marinović briefly, and after that Jusufbegović also gave his comment.

“I also don’t comment on the trial. It’s easy to look at the footage and make a conclusion. You might even have seen it better.” the portal reported “Sportsport”.

(mondo.ba)

