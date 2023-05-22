Dissident Belarusian blogger Roman Protasevich was pardoned after he was sentenced to 8 years in prison for his criticism of President Alexander Lukashenko

Blogger Roman Protasevich he was pardoned: He was sentenced in early May to 8 years in prison on charges of organizing mass riots, publicly inciting acts of terrorism, leading an extremist group and defaming the authoritarian President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko . The news of the pardon was communicated by Protasevich himself to the Belarusian state news agency Belta.

Protasevich is 28 years old and has been the head of a Telegram channel for a long timeNextaconsidered essential for the free circulation of news in a country where press freedom is very limited, but also central to the organization of the huge anti-government demonstrations held against Lukashenko in 2020, after the president was re-elected in a hotly contested election.

Protasevich was arrested in 2021, when the Belarusian authorities had diverted a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius (Lithuania) to the airport in the capital Minsk. His fiancée, Sofia Sapega, was also arrested together with him, who in May 2022 was sentenced to 6 years in prison on charges of inciting social hatred and for illegally disseminating information about other people’s private lives without the their consent: the latter allegation refers to personal information of Belarusian politicians and officials that according to the Sapega court he disseminated on the Internet.

After their arrest, both Protasevich and Sapega had appeared in some videos released by the Belarusian authorities and in which they appeared to confess to their alleged illegal activities, most likely forced by the regime.