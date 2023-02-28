In 2008, at the same time that Sacha Gervasi was making “Anvil: A Rock Band’s Dream”about the eventful history of that metal group, in Spain the director of “Butterfly Wings”, “Airbag” y “Baby”, Juanma Bajo Ulloa, was commissioned by a band from Zaragoza, District 14, to make a documentary about his last concert after a twenty-five-year career. Although Gervasi used a different tone –the humor of the adventures of the Canadian group as opposed to the nostalgia of the Aragonese band–, there is a clear concomitance between one and the other work: both reflect a passion for rock from experienced musicians who do not give up on their determination to pursue the dream of music, despite the difficulties that circumstances impose on them.

In fact, the fact that we are now talking about this documentary-concert, which had remained ostracized, is an eloquent confirmation of the difficulties of visibility suffered by artists who do not receive a massive favor. Premiered in 2008 at the Gijón festival –where the signer of these lines was able to see it for the first time–, three decades have passed before it could be broadcast normally –it has reached the Amazon Prime and Runtime platforms–. Bajo Ulloa has added an introduction that contextualizes it.

In addition to summarizing the history of District 14, including some milestones such as successful concerts in Cuba -without repercussions in Spain-, the film brings us closer to the emotional last waltz of the group. The appearance in it of names such as Aurora Beltrán, from Tahúres zurdos, or Enrique Bunbury, from Héroes del Silencio, in splendid duets with Mariano Casanova –the vocalist and tenacious co-founder of Distrito 14– contrasts, once again, with the scant impact of the band in their own country. Fifteen years later, the film is still a reflection on the relative meaning of success, but if at the time it was viewed with the regret of having arrived late to the party, now we do so with the satisfaction, thanks to the film, of not having missed it at all. all.