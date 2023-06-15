Home » Diva Depressão presents podcast in honor of Mônica’s 60th birthday – MONDO MODA
Diva Depressão presents podcast in honor of Mônica's 60th birthday

In celebration of Mônica’s 60th birthday, the Monicast – ten-episode podcast, produced by MSP and presented by the creators of the Diva Depressão channel, Eduardo Camargo (Edu) and Filipe Oliveira (Fih).
The first episode airs on June 22, on the official Turma da Mônica YouTube channel, with guest appearances by Mauricio de Sousa and Mônica Sousa, executive director and inspiration for the character.
The episodes will be weekly, with different scenarios, guests carefully chosen to participate in the conversations, in addition to easter eggs of historical items, images and references to actions already carried out this year and that are yet to come.

Mônica Sousa, Mauricio, Eduardo Camargo and Filipe Oliveira from Diva Depressão @ Leonardo Benaci

The debut on yet another platform, which will expand access to all fans and those who love to hear good stories, is part of the official Mônica 60 campaign, which has a series of activations that will travel throughout Brazil, for a year, to celebrate the character creation date.

“For us it is an honor to be part of the celebrations of Mônica’s 60th birthday, a symbol so strong and present in our childhood, which inspired ours and many other generations”, says Filipe Oliveira, Fih, one of the creators of Diva Depressão, YouTube entertainment and humor channel with over 3.2 million subscribers.

“Get ready for a lot of fun and to discover new stories about the creation and development of Mônica and the entire gang”, says Eduardo Camargo.

To check out the first podcast, stay tuned to the official Mauricio de Sousa Produções YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@mauriciodesousaproducoes).

