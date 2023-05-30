Divac believes in Jokić Sport

Vlade Divac believes that Nikola Jokić can win a championship ring with the Denver Nuggets.

Izvor: MONDO/Youtube/printscreen/House of Highlights

Starting Friday, Nikola Jokić with his Denver team will fight for a championship ring in the NBA league against Miami, which will be an opportunity to increase the number of Serbian basketball players who have won the biggest club cup in this sport. Unfortunately, it did not work for the famous hand To Vlad Divac for whose Sacrament two thousand of us woke up in the early hours of the morning, which will be the same case now with Jokić, who inspires new generations.

Divac spoke about this today during his visit to the “Vuk Karadžić” Elementary School in Novi Sad, to which his foundation presented special gifts in cooperation with the US Embassy: “What if he can’t get to the ring? If anyone deserves it, it’s Jokić”said the famous Serbian basketball player and commented on whether Somborac concluded the discussion about the best Ex-Yu basketball player in the NBA.

“Jokić definitely raised the bar for everyone, both those before him and those before him, so we are his big fans and hope for success this year.”stated Divac, who during his address to the children also spoke about Nikola: “Our basketball players come from an advanced basketball school. Nikola is ours and it’s wonderful to watch him and we hope to win the title this year as well”.

Given that the event was organized on the occasion of 100 years of basketball in Serbia, Vlade thanked the children for the nice and smart questions and said that he was pleased to be able to share his experience with them so that the next century would be successful as well: “I hope that in a hundred years, some new generations will be even more successful. Thank you to all the generations behind us who brought basketball to Serbia and put it on the map, so that we, as a generation that had a lot of success, start playing basketball in the first place. Slavnić, Kićanović, Dalipagić… I hope that the new generations will catch our roadmap”.

It was the medals that tied the fans to the basketball team of Serbia, so could the “eagles” do the same during this summer when Mundobasket awaits us?

“Why not, we have quality, the new generation is good and successful, they made successes and I hope that this year and next they will also have success at the World and European Championships. In terms of quality, we are at the top, what should be better do is the chemistry and the attitude towards playing for the national team and I hope that the next generation will create that. When you have chemistry in the team, it helps in difficult moments.” Divac said.