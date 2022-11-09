Executive summary:On November 8, local time, the US mid-term elections were held as scheduled, and the results of the elections are gradually being announced. Donkey-elephant competition, who will be the final winner?

Analysts believe that the Republicans are expected to win the majority of the House of Representatives, the results of the Senate election are still in suspense, and the United States seems to be heading for a new era of government division.

“Anything can happen”

U.S. voters’ votes in the midterm elections will score Biden and Democrats’ performances in the White House and both chambers of Congress.

Voters will decide whether to trust Democrats or Republicans for the next two years to lead the nation through persistently high inflation, a looming recession and growing social divisions.

According to the Associated Press statistics, as of 13:47 Beijing time, the Democratic Party has won 47 seats in the Senate, and the Republican Party has won 46 seats. In the House of Representatives, Republicans have won 176 seats and Democrats 140.

“Anything can happen in this year’s midterm elections.” The New York Times wrote that in the Senate, the race for control most likely to be decided is still fierce. The House of Representatives has a similar situation, and while Republicans are clearly more likely to win the House, dozens of races are still uncertain. The newspaper offered four possibilities for the outcome of the election:

Possibility 1: Republicans win

With several key Senate races and dozens of House races looking close, even a few random breakthroughs could give the GOP a sense of a big win: control of the Senate and a big increase in the House.

Possibility #2: Democrats feel victory

Even if the Democrats cannot continue to hold the House of Representatives, they have not let the Republicans take too many seats, which is still good news for the Democrats, and even makes the Democrats feel that this is still a victory.

Possibility 3: A landslide victory for the Republicans

If the polls underestimate the GOP’s performance in the midterm elections, the Republicans could be headed for a “red wave” by a landslide. With Republicans steadily rising in the polls, they are likely to gain an even bigger lead.

Possibility #4: A surprise for the Democrats

An unexpected outcome could be: Democrats hold both houses of Congress, but that’s very unlikely. However, the possibility is not zero. Unlike previous elections, Democrats remain competitive in enough races to take control of the House of Representatives. Not only have Democrats remained competitive in the Senate race, they have room to further become more desirable.

“America is heading for a new era of divided government”

The Wall Street Journal commented that the United States seems to be heading for a new era of government division. The midterm election campaign has revealed deep voter dissatisfaction with the highest inflation rate in 40 years, economic uncertainty, abortion access and crime.

The latest exit polls show that inflation is the biggest issue for voters on the polls. About one-third of respondents cited inflation as the main issue affecting their vote, and 27% cited abortion as the top issue.

The poll found a stark partisan divide between those who put inflation at the top of the list and those who put abortion at the top of their list. Nearly half of voters backing Republican House candidates said inflation was their top concern, while about 44% of voters backing Democratic House candidates listed abortion.

On the other hand, there are reports that the outcome of this election may not be known soon. If the race is indeed as tight as the polls predict, and the losers challenge the tally, the final result could take days or even weeks.

During the campaign, Republican candidates in some states kept repeating the “election fraud” theory that Trump had been shouting after he lost the presidential election. A series of pre-election lawsuits filed by Republicans and Democrats in more than 30 states has also generally raised questions about the election.

The British “Observer” website recently published an article commenting that “American democracy is facing a dangerous moment.” Several recent surveys have shown that about half of Americans believe there will be a civil war.

