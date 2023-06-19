Djokovic falls from first place before Wimbledon | Sport

Karlos Alkaraz wants to prepare for the most important tournament on grass during the season, but also to dethrone the Serb!

Novak Djokovic started his 389th Sunday at the top of the ATP list and leads with 7,595 points, 420 more than the second-placed Carlos Alcaraz with 7,175, while it is Danil Medvedev after the debacle at Roland Garros, far in third place with 5,845. The Top 5 are closed by Kasper Rud and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and the Top 10 are Holger Rune, Andrej Rubljov, Taylor Fritz, Janik Siner and Francis Tijafo.

This is Novak Djokovic’s ninth term in first place and it could be the shortest, but only in one case. So far, the Serbian tennis player has been at the top of the ATP list twice for seven weeks, both times this year, and now he could drop to second place as early as Monday.

The reason for this is primarily his decision not to play any tournaments on grass after winning Roland Garros and great efforts in the season on clay, as well as Carlos Alcaraz’s decision to appear in Queens and thus prepare for Wimbledon, which starts on July 6. But what needs to happen for Novak to fall?

ONLY ONE SCENARIO!

Carlos Alcaraz did not play in London last season, which means that he is not defending points. However, as the tournament in Queens falls under the ATP 500 category, he needs to win the tournament in order to overtake the Serbian tennis player. His first obstacle will be the heated French teenager Artur Fils on Tuesday, the next potential opponent is Antonio Davidovič Fokina, and then he can run into Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals.

His half also includes Francis Tijafo, Botik Van de Zandshulp, Sebastian Korda, Daniel Evans, Cameron Nori and Miomir Kecmanović. If he reaches the final, Andy Murray, Alexis De Minor, Tehkir Fritz, Lorenzo Musetti or Holger Rune could be waiting for him there. When you know how much he struggled physically at the end of the tournament in Paris, the big question is whether he can win the title. If he succeeds, he will have a minimal advantage over Wimbdon.

A NEW FIGHT AT WIMBLEDON

Since no ATP points were awarded for the tournament at the “All England Club” last year, all tennis players are going there with a clean bill, everyone will just add points to their balance. Whatever the situation is at the end after Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will fight for the title of world number one, just like in Paris. He will also look for his chance from the edge Danil Medvedevbut he would have to hope for a big failure from both Alcaraz and Novak to have any chance of climbing back to the top.

