15:40
Novak plays against tradition!
If Novak Djokovic is below the first position on the ATP list, Danil Medvedev cannot beat him. In those situations, the score is even 6-0 in favor of the Serbian ace! And on the other hand… If Djokovic is the number one tennis player on the ATP list, Danil Medvedev leads in head-to-head matches – 4:3. It will be interesting to see how it will look today, in their 14th clash.
See description
LIVE: ĐOKOVIC – MEDVEDEV! The semi-finals of Dubai and SPEKTAKL – he only beats Novak when the Serbian is the best in the world!
Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 7
1 / 7
Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 7
2 / 7
Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 7
3 / 7
AD
Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 7
4 / 7
Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 7
5 / 7
Izvor: Profimedia/Waleed Zein / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COMNo. picture: 7
6 / 7
AD
Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 7
7 / 7
15:35
The third match!
The job was quickly completed in the quarter-finals of the tournament, where it is Djokovic’s opponent was Hubert Hurkač. Currently, the 11th tennis player on the planet could not seriously compete with the best of all time.
15:30
Second sword!
This was followed by a clash against Talon Grikspor, which was a far smaller bite. Novak Djokovic “ate” it in about 80 minutesalthough at the beginning of the meeting they were interrupted by rain, which in the desert failed to surprise the best in the world.
15:25
The first sword!
In the first round, Novak Djokovic played against the little-known Czech tennis player Tomas Mahač, otherwise the 120th player on the ATP list. True, it was not easy to win, the match lasted three sets and the Serbian tennis player struggled a lot during that match.
15:15
Good afternoon!
The Serbian and Russian tennis player will play the second semi-final at the ATP tournament from the 500 series in Dubai, and you can follow the text broadcast of this match with MONDO. The meeting will not start before 16:00.