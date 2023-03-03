15:35 The third match! The job was quickly completed in the quarter-finals of the tournament, where it is Djokovic’s opponent was Hubert Hurkač. Currently, the 11th tennis player on the planet could not seriously compete with the best of all time.

15:30 Second sword! This was followed by a clash against Talon Grikspor, which was a far smaller bite. Novak Djokovic “ate” it in about 80 minutesalthough at the beginning of the meeting they were interrupted by rain, which in the desert failed to surprise the best in the world.

15:25

See also International condemns 'excessive use of force' as Iranian security forces enter campus to crack down on protesters - BBC News The first sword! In the first round, Novak Djokovic played against the little-known Czech tennis player Tomas Mahač, otherwise the 120th player on the ATP list. True, it was not easy to win, the match lasted three sets and the Serbian tennis player struggled a lot during that match.

15:15

Good afternoon! The Serbian and Russian tennis player will play the second semi-final at the ATP tournament from the 500 series in Dubai, and you can follow the text broadcast of this match with MONDO. The meeting will not start before 16:00.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

