Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic once again showed that he is a true sportsman, and many could learn from him…

Spanish tennis players Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will not participate in the upcoming Masters in Monte Carlo due to injuries, and Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic very modestly pointed out that this means a chance for “him and other players”. Once again, Novak Djokovic showed that he always does he talks about his colleagues in the nicest possible way even when they are not at the tournament, however, they cannot reciprocate in the same way, since we remember well what Nadal said when Novak was “detained” in Australia in 2022.

“It’s a pity for the tournament that Nadal won’t play, as well as for tennis, we all know very well who he is. He is by far the most successful tennis player of all time when it comes to clay, so we all know how many times he won Monaco and other tournaments on that surface. On the other hand, this is also a chance for the rest of us to go far and reach the title”said Djokovic and continued to praise Alcaraz as well.

“I think Carlos Alcaraz has a great mentality, he fights, he always plays to the end, he adapts well to opponents and is very complete. It’s amazing that we have a champion like him, and he’s so young. It’s nice that we have the rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner, we watched their great matches, and the two of them together with Holger Rune may be the next big three”, laughed the Serbian ace, as if he knew very well that it was already widely talked about on social networks.

Djokovic also referred to the breaks in the schedule, which he says he does not like, but that they are certainly better when he makes them himself than others, that is, he cannot compare the current season with the previous one – even though he did not play in March.

“The last couple of years I’m used to it because I haven’t played at all in America, but it is what it is. I’ve been training more on clay, which is a positive thing before the start of the season on this surface. I haven’t had success in Monte Carlo for the last three years, and now I hope to I will play better and build my form for Paris”concluded the Serbian tennis player.

Let’s remind you that, despite Nadal and Alcaraz not playing, Novak Djokovic faces a very difficult draw in Monte Carlo, where he has won two titles so far, the last time in 2015.