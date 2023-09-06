Djokovic sings at the US Open | Sport

Novak Djokovic took the microphone in the middle of the interview on the court and started to sing.

Novak Djokovic made it to the semi-finals of the US Open. He defeated Taylor Fritz (America) in the quarterfinals of the tournament – 6:1, 6:4, 6:4. He didn’t give his opponent any chance to make a surprise. Despite struggling in the first two sets and searching for the right rhythm, he won convincingly in the end, and threw a party.

Only Nole can do something like this. In the middle of an interview on the field with Rene Stubbs, he took the microphone and started singing a song by the “Beastie boys” called “You gotta fight for your right to party”. He started to sing the chorus of that song and the whole “Artur Eš” stadium joined him.

They sang that number together. Reconciliation was reached, since during the match the Serb had an argument with a part of the stadium. There were shouts and applause when he missed the first serve. At one point, he even kicked a fan out of the stands. “I expected him to be on his side, that’s normal. I love this energy from the stands, I feed off of it,” Djokovic said. Look at how Novak sang:

