Djokovic took a picture with Sabalenko Sport

by admin
Novak Djokovic took a picture in England with a famous tennis player

Source: Instagram/sabalenka_aryna

Novak Djokovic is preparing for Wimbledon in London and during training he met the famous Belarusian tennis player Arina Sabalenko, the second player in the world.

The winner of the Australian Open, whom Ukrainian women do not want to shake hands with because of her nationality, attracts a lot of attention wherever she appears and has a large number of followers, who reacted positively to her photo with Novak.

“24 Grand Slam titles in one picture,” she wrote, alluding to her having one and Nole’s record 23. “Guess how many of those titles are mine?” she added with a smile. The comments ranged: “Two of the best”, “New mixed doubles at Wimbledon?”, “Australian Open titles in one picture”, “Serbia and Belarus…”

Sabalenka has been living in America, in Florida, for years, but she is still “haunted” by questions about Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, with whom she took a photo at the reception. In Paris, she explained that the president of her country came to visit the Fed Cup team of Belarus and that the photo shoot was a protocol, and she was asked so often about the war in Ukraine that she “skipped” conferences in France after that, explaining that she was not feeling well. safe in the face of such a “burst” of questions.

It is expected to be similar in London at Wimbledon, which starts in eight days.

